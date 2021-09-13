Next-gen ApexIQ software eliminates blind spots in restaurant operations data

Smart food lockers for digital order pickup are prominent in brands' designs for their "restaurants of the future." Tweet this

When paired with the OrderHQ pickup locker series, ApexIQ gives restaurant and foodservice operators data insights to improve the efficiency of order handoff. "With ApexIQ, restaurant and foodservice operators can track their order create-to-load and order dwell times for every order across every store giving them the data to continuously improve - resulting in efficient processes, minimal order dwell times, happy customers, and increased profits." said Apex Order Pickup Solutions Chief Executive Officer Mike Wills. "Without this data, operators have a 'blind spot' – they can't manage, improve and delight customers in their growing off-premises business."

A leap forward in flexibility and scalability

This software integrates Apex lockers with existing point of sale and other back-of -house management systems to make it easier for restaurants to offer quick and convenient online ordering and pickup, creating a seamless experience for employees as well as customers. Learn more about the advantages of Apex Order Pickup Solutions' data integration here: https://apexorderpickup.com/order-pickup-data-eliminating-blindspot/

Apex has built native integrations with many foodservice industry technology leaders including Compass Boost, Fresh Technology, Grubhub, Hangry, Koala, NCR, NovaDine, Servy, Vista, YinzCam, and more. Earlier this year, global foodservice equipment manufacturer Welbilt, Inc. announced a licensing agreement with Apex to manufacture and market the lockers under its Merco brand.

"These partnerships illustrate our commitment to providing an integrated, efficient solution to order pickup," Wills said. "The demand for takeout foodservice continues to grow, even as we approach the end of the pandemic, and we're prepared to meet the needs of the industry."

If you are at FSTec, stop by booth #602 to see both OrderHQ and ApexIQ.

About Apex Order Pickup Solutions

Apex is a leading global provider of self-serve automated pickup solutions for use in foodservice, retail and b-to-b ecommerce. The Apex Heated Pickup Station was a recipient of the 2019 Kitchen Innovations Award from the National Restaurant Association. Apex contactless order pickup solutions are in use in over 4,000 restaurant, foodservice and retail locations globally. Apex is headquartered in Mason, Ohio. Learn more at https://apexorderpickup.com.

