Next Gen Audio Platform Vurbl Exits Beta With Launch of Mobile App

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vurbl , the creator-first, free streaming audio platform for all audio types, announced that it has exited beta with the launch of its mobile app for iOS, which begins rolling out today.

"The audio industry has been relatively stagnant for decades, ignoring those that matter most: the content creators and their audiences," said Audra Gold, co-founder and CEO of Vurbl. "Vurbl flips everything on its head, providing people with a simple way to upload, discover, promote and listen to audio and sound-centric information from across the web and around the world."

While other audio platforms focus on music selections, Vurbl is the home for audio of all types -- from podcasts and audiobooks to old-time radio and historical speeches to ASMR, sound effects and more. Vurbl combines the largest database of public domain audio, massive libraries of educational and non-profit audio, and over one million podcasts with the ability for any user to upload, stream their own audio, then curate, share and snip any audio on the platform - laying the groundwork for a truly user-created streaming content experience. Listeners can enjoy over 35 million audio tracks on Vurbl from anywhere their phone goes.

"Vurbl has the potential to open up an entirely new audio market for listeners, creators and brands," said Stew Glynn, Vurbl investor and partner at TEN13. "This platform could change the way we consume audio on the internet."

The Vurbl app is unlike any other audio app offering. For the first time, creators and listeners can upload, discover and play all types of audio in one place at no cost. Some of the unique qualities of the platform include:

Free audio hosting. Creators can host, stream, build their audiences, access critical data, gain awareness and earn revenue any time their audio file is played.

Instant audio publishing. Creators can also publish their own audio created directly on the app and make it available to their station in real-time - as well as embeddable and shareable anywhere on the web.

Create snippets. Small sections of a larger audio track. Ever listen to an hour long podcast but want to share just one funny moment? Now, with Vurbl's patent-pending snippeting functionality, you can snip that audio and share it out instantly, creating short form and share-friendly out-takes that you want to promote. Embed it on social, any webpage, or add it to a Vurbl playlist.

Personalize a collection. Listeners can build an audio library and easily search over 35 million audio tracks (the largest ever) that can be accessed from anywhere, anytime.

Collaborate with others. Invite others to build your station with you, collaborate on playlists, combine your audiences to grow your influence faster.

A platform where content can be found by third party search engines and embedded anywhere on the internet.

"Vurbl is positioned to be a great new resource for podcast discoverability," said Harry Duran, host of Podcast Junkies. "Hosts are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to build an audience and the tools and features will help them grow their shows."

The new Vurbl iOS app starts rolling out today on the Apple App Store. To start browsing stations, broadcasting your own voice or to learn more, visit www.vurbl.com .

About Vurbl

Vurbl is a creator-first, free streaming audio platform for all audio types, including user generated audio, across multiple categories. Vurbl is revolutionizing the way people distribute and listen to audio-centric information across the web. Just like YouTube, Vurbl allows content creators to upload, earn subscribers and monetize their work. Audra Everett Gold founded Vurbl in February of 2020 with the idea of creating a different and unique streaming site solely for audio creators. To start browsing stations, broadcasting your own voice or to learn more, visit www.vurbl.com . Follow Vurbl on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

