Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education: USD 4.05 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Vendors Adding Innovative Features to Traditional LMS| Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a need for cost-effective LMS for higher education. Hence, colleges and universities are looking for advanced LMS. The next gen LMS has features such as social integration, learning analytics, and efficient accessibility.
Technavio estimates that the next gen learning management system (LMS) market size for higher education will grow by USD 4.05 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of suppliers
The global next gen learning management system (LMS) market has no suppliers. Hence, the bargaining power of suppliers was low in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The global next gen LMS market for higher education is still in its growth stage. Vendors that offer traditional LMS solutions are adding innovative features to maintain their position in the market. The market has become more fragmented. It is becoming more difficult for end-users to select appropriate products due to the increased number of vendors and a wide variety of LMS solutions available in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, and Growth Engineering.
Market Segmentation
The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education has been segmented by application into blended learning, content management, CBE, and learning analytics. The blended learning segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Regulators have emphasized blended learning methods in the education industry more than traditional learning methods, which is driving the market.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The region has a presence of major companies such as SAP, BASF SE, and Bayer AG.
Key Drivers and Trends
The need for cost-effective LMS for higher education will drive the growth of the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education during the forecast period. Colleges and universities are looking to replace traditional LMS with software as a service (SaaS)-based LMS. Moreover, the need for efficient LMS and the ongoing rise of learning models such as flipped classrooms and CBE have fueled the demand for the next gen LMS.
The increasing learning experiences using SMAC is a trend in the market. Institutions worldwide are using social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC). SMAC uses technologies that are familiar to the students in everyday learning. This enables students to access the contents of the LMS from anywhere.
|
Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market For Higher Education Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 30%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.05 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
29.11
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 56%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Canada, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, Growth Engineering, Instructure Inc., Jenzabar Inc., N2N Services Inc., PowerSchool Group LLC, and Saba Software Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
