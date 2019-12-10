Next Gen Lenticular Labels Win International Print Competition

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcraft Labels is proud to announce their next-generation lenticular labels have won Best of Category at the world's most prominent international print competition, the 2019 Premier Print Awards.

The patented award-winning 3-D technology allows brand owners to create a lenticular type label that, unlike rigid, thick lenticular lenses, can be high-speed machine applied.

Adcraft won Best of Category in the Labels and Wraps–Rolled products/pressure-sensitive category for their Evlution Nutrition Pre-Workout ENGN® label. The proprietary technology used to create the label allows images and colors to shift, show depth, and create optical movement. This technology is truly the next generation of lenticular printing.

"It's a real privilege to work side by side with an award-winning team," said Ken Collins, Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Adcraft Labels. "Each person at our company plays an important role in creating these stunning labels for our clients. Our goal is to help our clients build their brand through innovation, creativity, and outstanding quality. These awards are evidence that our team's doing just that."

To be honored with a Premier Print Award, submissions must exhibit superior print quality and exceptional craftsmanship. According to the judges, the high-quality printing needed to produce the 3-D image and color-shifting labels was well executed, technically challenging, and resulted in a "one of a kind" piece.

The Premier Print Awards are indeed an international competition. Submissions hailed from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, China, Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

"We're happy to see that our investment in R&D and bringing new technologies to the market, has paid off," said Keith Mottram, President and CEO of Adcraft Labels.

The Best in Show honorees were revealed during the Premier Print Awards Reception & Presentation in Chicago, Illinois. This year's competition featured 2,240 entries submitted for the judges' scrutiny, but only 110 were awarded the coveted Benny or Best of Category honors.

This Best of Category win follows on Adcraft Labels' two Awards of Recognition earned at the 2017 Premier Print competition.

Adcraft Labels, founded in 1977, is a recognized leader in the label and flexible packaging industry.

The Premier Print Awards, a competition from the Printing Industries of America, recognizes the highest quality printed pieces in various categories from around the world.

