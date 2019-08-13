Next Gen News Tech Takes Center Stage in Chicago

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the TV news industry facing increased competition and rapidly changing consumer habits, the News Technology Summit will focus on innovative technologies that can help news organizations thrive in a digital world.

Hosted by the three leading magazines covering the TV industry--Broadcasting & Cable, TV Technology and Multichannel News—this year's event will feature expert speakers discussing the latest in news production, TV infrastructures and IP video. Sponsors include AWS, Bitcentral, Dalet, Ross, TVU Networks, Newtek, Teradek, Vitec Production Solutions, Vizrt, Clear-Com, Octopus, and CP Communications.

"This year's Summit agenda will showcase new technologies that can help news organizations address those problems and feature discussions by top executives on how they are successfully reinventing their operations. That combo of new technologies and strategies makes this a must attend event for anyone looking for new ideas on how they can improve the quality, profitability and popularity of their news operations," noted Executive Producer George Winslow.

Senior executives from CNN, CBS News, Telemundo and other major news organizations will provide keynotes and case studies on how they are building new, cutting-edge facilities that are allowing them to more efficiently deliver news to more outlets.

Attendees will gain practical advice from experts on how they can use cloud based systems, IP video and the next generation of early warning systems as well as research presentations.

Lisa Pedrogo, VP of Engineering and Strategic Initiatives, WarnerMedia's Global Broadcast Technology Services will discuss the construction of CNN's new groundbreaking all IP facility at Hudson Yards in NYC.

Jeff Mayzurk, Senior VP, Operations and Technology, at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises will describe the new IP and cloud-based technologies at Telemundo's new Florida facility that are helping them more efficiently deliver news content in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

Christy Tanner, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS News Digital will talk about their successful digital strategies for their 24-hour streaming service CBSN.

Attendance to News Technology Summit is free but strictly limited. Those who qualify will receive two free nights of hotel, meals, and have access to all the educational and networking events during the summit.

Apply to attend here. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Vytas Urbonas at 845-678-3356; vytas.urbonas@futurenet.com.

