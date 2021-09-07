Next Gen Personal Finance Launches NGPF FINANCIAL ALGEBRA for Math Classrooms

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Personal Finance ("NGPF"), the leader in personal finance curriculum used by more than 50,000 teachers nationwide, announced the release of an NGPF Financial Algebra course for math classrooms.

With NGPF Financial Algebra, high school math teachers help their students apply Algebra skills to grapple with real-world personal finance challenges. For example, the course's Checking Unit weaves Linear Equations into lessons where students are developing the skills to manage online and traditional bank accounts.

"This heavily math-focused course represents a new chapter for the teacher community using NGPF," said Jessica Endlich, the organization's co-Founder and lead Curriculum Developer.

"Teachers join the NGPF community because they believe in helping their students navigate the real world of personal finance," Endlich continued, "but not every student is guaranteed a standalone personal finance course today. Since all students take math courses in high school, Financial Algebra has the potential to impact all students, right now, while we continue to advocate for every student to take at least one semester of personal finance."

NGPF's Financial Algebra Course is offered at no cost to educators. In addition, teachers can participate in bi-weekly professional development sessions and explore the course while also collaborating with other educators on implementation strategies.

The Checking and Savings units of the course were released this summer, and the remaining units will be released throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Teachers can explore the curriculum at ngpf.org/courses/financial-algebra-course/

About Next Gen Personal Finance

Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), has become the "one-stop shop" for more than 50,000 educators looking for free, high-quality, engaging personal finance curriculum to equip students with the skills to thrive in the future. Along with this passionate community of educators, NGPF's mission is to ensure that every high school student takes a personal finance course before they cross that graduation stage.

NGPF curriculum has a broad reach, with more than 7 out of 10 U.S. high school students attending schools where a teacher utilizes NGPF resources. NGPF supports educators with the most comprehensive suite of professional development: 7,000+ teachers participated in more than 140,000 hours of NGPF professional development in the 2020-21 school year. The non-profit has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a "Top Website for Teachers to Find Lesson Plans" and "Best Business and Finance Games." NGPF is funded through an endowment which allows them to offer their curriculum and professional development at no cost.

Media Contact:

Christine Yoo

[email protected]

SOURCE Next Gen Personal Finance

Related Links

https://www.ngpf.org

