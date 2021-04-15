Next Gen Personal Finance Teams Up with BrainPOP To Help K-12 Students Build Financial Literacy

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial education market leader Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) is excited to announce a new collaboration with online educational solution BrainPOP . Award-winning games from NGPF now appear on the BrainPOP GameUp platform, a curated collection of cross-curricular, online learning games from leading publishers.

Timed with Financial Literacy Month, GameUp is currently featuring three NGPF games covering topics such as loans (Shady Sam), budgeting (Money Magic), and managing credit (Cat Insanity).

"This collaboration with BrainPOP aligns so well with our strategic goals to improve access to financial education. Through their incredible GameUp platform, BrainPOP will enable our games to reach millions of students, and reach them earlier," said Tim Ranzetta, co-founder of Next Gen Personal Finance.

Six million students have played an NGPF Arcade game since their release in 2018. Research has shown that the gamification of financial education can increase engagement, improve knowledge retention, and foster communication about personal finance.

"Financial literacy is a crucial competency for kids to develop at a young age," said Karina Linch, chief product officer at BrainPOP. "Games like these provide an engaging and low-stakes space for kids to explore the basics of finance, empowering them to make responsible decisions about spending and saving now and in the future."

About Next Gen Personal Finance

Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF), a non-profit dedicated to increasing access to personal finance education, has become the "one-stop shop" for more than 40,000 financial educators looking for high-quality, engaging curriculum to equip students with skills to thrive in their future. More than seventy percent (70%) of U.S. high school students attend a school where a teacher is using NGPF's personal finance curriculum.

In addition to curriculum, NGPF invests deeply in teachers, providing more than 130,000 hours of professional development since March of 2020. NGPF has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a Top Website for Teachers to Find Lesson Plans and a top pick in their Best Business and Finance Games category. NGPF and the community of personal finance educators has committed to Mission 2030, that is, by 2030 all high school students will cross the graduation stage having taken a one semester personal finance course.

About BrainPOP

BrainPOP is an online educational solution that makes rigorous learning experiences accessible and engaging for all. Proven to raise academic achievement, it has been a trusted resource to more than six million educators and has engaged the hearts and challenged the minds of over 300 million learners worldwide. 70% of K-8 U.S. schools have turned to BrainPOP as a go-to resource for remote learning, and nine out of 10 educators would recommend it to a friend or colleague. BrainPOP provides endless opportunities for kids to take agency over their learning through playful, knowledge-building content and learner-driven projects that strengthen critical, computational, and creative thinking across the entire curriculum. The company is committed to empowering kids to succeed and thrive in the classroom and beyond.

Contact

Christine Yoo

8187448491

[email protected]



SOURCE Next Gen Personal Finance

Related Links

ngpf.org

