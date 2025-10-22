Next-Gen Powerhouse: nubia Z80 Ultra Launches Globally, Delivering Elite Gaming and Revolutionary Photography via Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, a global leader in smartphone innovation, introduces the nubia Z80 Ultra. The overseas version of this exceptional smartphone will be officially launched on November 6th. The nubia Z80 Ultra promises users an unparalleled experience and will be available for purchase starting from November 18th.

"Innovation has always been the core of nubia's brand identity and the driving force behind our progress, creating a versatile smartphone that excels in both photography and gaming." Ni Fei, President of Nubia Technology Co., Ltd.

Unrivaled Power and Endurance: Performance, Gaming, and Photography

The nubia Z80 Ultra is built for both immersive entertainment and sustained power, driven by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform for exceptional performance, seamless multitasking, and high-quality gaming via the REDMAGIC-inspired CUBE Gaming Engine. This experience is visually enhanced by the customized BOE X10 1.5K ultra-clear full-screen display, which maximizes visual clarity for immersive content consumption. Complementing this is a versatile dual focal-length system featuring 5th-generation 35mm and 18mm lenses for capturing stunning photos and videos in any setting. Finally, boasting a powerful 7200 mAh battery, along with 80W wired and 80W wireless charging capabilities (accessible with the original nubia 80W wireless charging kit), ensures users stay connected and powered up throughout the day, eliminating concerns about running out of battery.

Featuring a unique design in black, white, and blue, it offers a personalized touch thanks to its physical button shutter, providing enhanced control when taking photos, while the professional-grade AI imaging model simplifies photography by optimizing settings for different scenarios, making it easier for users to achieve stunning results. The nubia Z80 Ultra is tailored to enhance everyday experiences, whether in photography, entertainment, or performance.

Dual Focal Lengths for Dynamic Mobile Photography with a Full-Screen Display

The nubia Z80 Ultra smartphone revolutionizes mobile photography and display technology with its advanced features designed to enhance the user experience. The device is equipped with a stunning BOE X10 1.5K Under-Display Camera full-screen display, delivering vibrant colors and exceptional clarity for an immersive visual experience, whether streaming videos or browsing photos.

Its 3000Hz instant touch sampling rate ensures lightning-fast response times and precise touch control. With a remarkable brightness of 2000 nits, visibility is guaranteed even in bright sunlight, while the integration of a Synaptics touch chip enhances navigation and interaction accuracy.

The nubia Z80 Ultra empowers users with versatile, professional-grade photography thanks to its 1/1.3-inch Light & Shadow Master 990 sensor, which ensures unparalleled image quality and captures every detail with precision, even in challenging low-light conditions. Designed for versatility, the system features customized 18mm optics for expansive ultra-wide-angle shots, an ultra-clear macro lens for stunning close-ups, and a seamless zoom range from 18mm to 85mm to easily frame any subject. Finally, the inclusion of 21 filters offers endless creative possibilities, allowing users to effortlessly personalize their photography.

Maximum Gameplay: AI Super Frame Stabilization, Long Battery Life, and Upgraded Cooling System

Driven by the powerful Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform, the nubia Z80 Ultra is equipped with an upgraded UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM, designed to optimize gaming performance, ensuring that users can enjoy demanding titles without compromise.

With the advanced CUBE Gaming Engine, derived from the renowned REDMAGIC series, the nubia Z80 Ultra maximizes power efficiency while delivering sustained high-frame-rate gameplay. Gamers will appreciate the device's support for Super Resolution and Super Frame Rate, delivering stunning visuals at up to 2K resolution, and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The incorporation of AI Super Frame Stabilization guarantees smooth graphics even in fast-paced moments, enhancing the all-around gaming experience.

The nubia Z80 Ultra is engineered for endurance and durability, integrating an advanced composite liquid metal and oversized 3D Ice Steel VC cooling system. This technology boosts cooling area coverage by 35% for efficient heat dissipation, ensuring optimal, sustained performance during intense gaming without overheating or excessive power consumption. Furthermore, the phone is built to last with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, and its magnetic NFC smart case provides both seamless connectivity for on-the-go gamers and the option to customize the design to express your unique personality.

Redefining Smartphone Aesthetics: Available in Three Colors, Featuring the New Retro Kit 2.0

The nubia Z80 Ultra embodies "performance aesthetics" with its unique natural curvature and four-sided curved bonding process, ensuring a comfortable and secure grip. The device boasts a robust crystal fiber body, a distinctive luminous red ring around the main camera, and a handy customizable shortcut key, available in black, white, and blue (the collector's Starry Night Edition). Complementing this design is the newly upgraded Retro Kit 2.0, developed in collaboration with Fotorgear. Crafted from tech nano-leather, titanium-toned aluminum alloy, and premium full-grain leather, the kit provides a superior grip and refined texture. Its custom smart controls, tactile mechanical buttons, and programmable dials optimize the photography workflow from assembly to storage, transforming the act of shooting into a cherished ritual.

The nubia Z80 Ultra stands out as an all-around smartphone for photography enthusiasts who desire professional-grade results at their fingertips. The nubia Z80 Ultra emerges as the premier choice for serious gamers in search of unparalleled performance and reliability. Paired with the Retro Kit 2.0, this exceptional device not only pays homage to classic design but also embodies the spirit of modern innovation. The nubia Z80 Ultra is truly redefining the future of smartphone technology.

Discover More:

For more information on the nubia Z80 Ultra and to explore our full range of innovative devices, please visit the nubia Official Website .

SOURCE nubia