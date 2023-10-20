Next-Gen Technology Spurs Vascular Grafts Market as 3D Printed Grafts Gain Traction

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Oct, 2023, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Grafts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vascular grafts market is poised for significant expansion, with the market size reaching US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022 and projected to surge to US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028. This impressive growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Vascular grafts, critical medical devices used in vascular bypass procedures, play a pivotal role in directing blood flow within the body by reconnecting blood vessels. These devices are crafted from various materials, including polyurethane (PU), biosynthetic, polyester, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Vascular grafts are commonly utilized in replacing damaged veins, arteries, blood vessels, and valves, particularly during organ transplants and hemodialysis.

Medical practitioners also rely on vascular grafts to address issues such as vascular occlusion, aneurysms, kidney failure, and coronary artery diseases. These devices not only reduce blood leakage but also support effective cell invasion without impeding the endothelialization rate. Common product types include hemodialysis access grafts, coronary artery bypass grafts, endovascular stent grafts, and peripheral vascular grafts.

Key Market Trends:

Several factors are driving the growth of the vascular grafts market:

  1. Rise in Chronic Heart Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic heart diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are creating a positive outlook for the market. Vascular grafts are widely used in bypass surgeries for diagnosing and treating conditions like angina pectoris, heart attacks, heart artery blockages, and other cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).
  2. Lifestyle-Related Conditions: Sedentary lifestyles and a steadily growing geriatric population have contributed to the rising prevalence of high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. This has further increased the adoption of vascular grafts.
  3. Advancements in Technology: The development of three-dimensional (3D) printed polymeric vascular grafts, which are biodegradable, mechanically compatible with vascular tissues, and support neo-tissue formation and growth, is providing an impetus to market growth.
  4. Use of Prosthetic Grafts: The extensive utilization of prosthetic grafts, such as electrospun PU vascular grafts for complex vascular trauma that reduce the risk of neointimal formation, is positively influencing the market.
  5. Healthcare Industry Growth: The significant growth in the healthcare industry, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and rapid technological advancements in next-generation tissue-engineered vascular grafts are supporting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including product, raw material, application, and end user.

Breakdown by Product:

  • Endovascular Stent Grafts
  • Hemodialysis Access Grafts
  • Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts
  • Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease
  • Peripheral Vascular Grafts

Breakdown by Raw Material:

  • Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
  • Polyester
  • Polyurethane
  • Biosynthetic

Breakdown by Application:

  • Cardiac Aneurysm
  • Kidney Failure
  • Vascular Occlusion
  • Coronary Artery Disease

Breakdown by End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Breakdown by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the industry, featuring profiles of key players such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group Incorporated, Cordis, CryoLife Inc., Getinge AB, Heat Medical Europe BV, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global vascular grafts market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vascular grafts market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global vascular grafts market, and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x17ubc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Revolutionary Research Report Aligns with Britain's Ambitious Smart Water Metering Plan

Revolutionary Research Report Aligns with Britain's Ambitious Smart Water Metering Plan

In light of the recent news that millions of smart water meters are poised for installation across Britain by 2030, a ground-breaking research report ...
China Emerges as a Key Player in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market, Forecasted to Reach $883.1 Million by 2030 with an 8.6% CAGR

China Emerges as a Key Player in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market, Forecasted to Reach $883.1 Million by 2030 with an 8.6% CAGR

The "Fetal Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global fetal monitoring...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.