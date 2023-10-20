Next-Gen Technology Spurs Vascular Grafts Market as 3D Printed Grafts Gain Traction

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vascular Grafts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vascular grafts market is poised for significant expansion, with the market size reaching US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022 and projected to surge to US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028. This impressive growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Vascular grafts, critical medical devices used in vascular bypass procedures, play a pivotal role in directing blood flow within the body by reconnecting blood vessels. These devices are crafted from various materials, including polyurethane (PU), biosynthetic, polyester, and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Vascular grafts are commonly utilized in replacing damaged veins, arteries, blood vessels, and valves, particularly during organ transplants and hemodialysis.

Medical practitioners also rely on vascular grafts to address issues such as vascular occlusion, aneurysms, kidney failure, and coronary artery diseases. These devices not only reduce blood leakage but also support effective cell invasion without impeding the endothelialization rate. Common product types include hemodialysis access grafts, coronary artery bypass grafts, endovascular stent grafts, and peripheral vascular grafts.

Key Market Trends:

Several factors are driving the growth of the vascular grafts market:

Rise in Chronic Heart Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic heart diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are creating a positive outlook for the market. Vascular grafts are widely used in bypass surgeries for diagnosing and treating conditions like angina pectoris, heart attacks, heart artery blockages, and other cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Lifestyle-Related Conditions: Sedentary lifestyles and a steadily growing geriatric population have contributed to the rising prevalence of high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. This has further increased the adoption of vascular grafts. Advancements in Technology: The development of three-dimensional (3D) printed polymeric vascular grafts, which are biodegradable, mechanically compatible with vascular tissues, and support neo-tissue formation and growth, is providing an impetus to market growth. Use of Prosthetic Grafts: The extensive utilization of prosthetic grafts, such as electrospun PU vascular grafts for complex vascular trauma that reduce the risk of neointimal formation, is positively influencing the market. Healthcare Industry Growth: The significant growth in the healthcare industry, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and rapid technological advancements in next-generation tissue-engineered vascular grafts are supporting the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including product, raw material, application, and end user.

Breakdown by Product:

Endovascular Stent Grafts

Hemodialysis Access Grafts

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafts

Vascular Grafts for Aorta Disease

Peripheral Vascular Grafts

Breakdown by Raw Material:

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyester

Polyurethane

Biosynthetic

Breakdown by Application:

Cardiac Aneurysm

Kidney Failure

Vascular Occlusion

Coronary Artery Disease

Breakdown by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Breakdown by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the industry, featuring profiles of key players such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Group Incorporated, Cordis, CryoLife Inc., Getinge AB, Heat Medical Europe BV, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global vascular grafts market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global vascular grafts market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global vascular grafts market, and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

