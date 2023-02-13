Next Generation 3D Display Market Size to Grow by 15.04%: Electronic Equipment & Instruments Market to be Parent Market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global next generation 3D display market size is estimated to grow by USD 700.87 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.04%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the next-generation 3D display market was valued at USD 445.39 million. For more Insights on market Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Next Generation 3D Display Market 2023-2027

Next generation 3D display market - Five forces

The global next-generation 3D display market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model– buy the report!

Next generation 3D display market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Next generation 3D display market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on components (consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and others), and product (stereoscopic display, volumetric display, HMD, and others).

The consumer electronics segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. 3D projectors, 3D gaming consoles, holographic displays, smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and TVs with 3D features are some examples of consumer electronics in worldwide. Augmented reality (AR) is gradually emerging alongside the rapid development of virtual reality (VR). By analogy with the future of VR and AR technology based on binocular vision display and light field display, the future of holographic display is predicted, creating growth opportunities for next-generation 3D display in the consumer electronics industry. Companies are also focusing on holographic 3D (H3D) projection into space via tailored microdisplays for head-mounted display (HMD) applications. Such technological innovations are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global next-generation 3D display market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global next-generation 3D display market.

APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is a hub for consumer electronics manufacturers such as TV, smartphone, tablet, and wearable device. Thus, the expansion of the consumer electronics industry in the region will increase the demand for advanced electronic devices, which, in turn, will drive the device market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Next generation 3D display market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The emergence of 3D displays for automotive applications is notably driving the market growth.

3D displays offer a more vivid and interactive user experience and are employed in a range of automobile applications like navigation, entertainment, and driver assistance systems.

One of the key benefits of 3D displays in the automotive industry is that they can provide a more intuitive and natural way of displaying information.

Additionally, 3D displays can be used to create a more immersive and engaging user experience in the car, such as by displaying virtual reality content or augmented reality information.

Increasing the adoption of 3D displays in the automotive industry is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing usage of 3D displays in the medical industry is an emerging trend in the market.

Technological developments have led to the development of 3D medical display devices that can provide 3D projected images.

3D technology improves surgeons' visual acuity and reduces surgery time and pre-operative preparation.

The development of 3D visual displays in the medical industry will fuel the demand for next-generation 3D display systems.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high availability of substitutes for 3D displays is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

Substitutes, such as traditional two-dimensional (2D) displays and VR or AR technology, can provide similar functionality at a lower cost making it difficult for 3D displays to compete in the market, especially when it comes to price.

VR and AR technology can also provide an immersive experience, similar to what 3D displays offer and which can be more engaging than traditional 2D displays.

Additionally, the lack of standardization in the 3D displays also affects the market growth.

Therefore, the availability of substitutes for 3D displays, such as traditional 2D displays and VR and AR technology, can hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this next-generation 3D display market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the next-generation 3D display market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the next generation 3D display market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the next-generation 3D display industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of next-generation 3D display market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The micro LED display market share is expected to increase by USD 11.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 78.61%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers micro LED display market segmentation by end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The display port market share is expected to increase to USD 528.86 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers display port market segmentation by application (televisions, home theatres, PC monitors and laptops, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Next Generation 3D Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 700.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Avalon Holographics Inc., Avegant Corp., Continental AG, CREAL SA, FoVI3D, Holografika Kft., Looking Glass Factory Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., VividQ Ltd., SeeReal Technologies SA, Ostendo Technologies Inc., Dimenco BV, and LG Electronics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global next generation 3D display market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global next generation 3D display market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Stereoscopic display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Stereoscopic display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Stereoscopic display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Stereoscopic display - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Stereoscopic display - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Volumetric display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Volumetric display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Volumetric display - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Volumetric display - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Volumetric display - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 HMD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on HMD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on HMD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on HMD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on HMD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 AU Optronics Corp.

Exhibit 129: AU Optronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: AU Optronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: AU Optronics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: AU Optronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: AU Optronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Avalon Holographics Inc.

Exhibit 134: Avalon Holographics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Avalon Holographics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Avalon Holographics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Avalon Holographics Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Avegant Corp.

Exhibit 138: Avegant Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Avegant Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Avegant Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Continental AG

Exhibit 141: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.8 CREAL SA

Exhibit 145: CREAL SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: CREAL SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: CREAL SA - Key offerings

12.9 FoVI3D

Exhibit 148: FoVI3D - Overview



Exhibit 149: FoVI3D - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: FoVI3D - Key offerings

12.10 Holografika Kft.

Exhibit 151: Holografika Kft. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Holografika Kft. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Holografika Kft. - Key offerings

12.11 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 154: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Looking Glass Factory Inc.

Exhibit 159: Looking Glass Factory Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Looking Glass Factory Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Looking Glass Factory Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 162: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 167: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 172: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 173: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 175: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.16 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 177: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 182: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 183: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 186: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 187: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 188: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 189: Research methodology



Exhibit 190: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 191: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 192: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio