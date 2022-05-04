Next Generation 3D Display Market Size to Grow by USD 592.13 mn | Increasing Advent of VR in Gaming to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The increasing advent of VR in gaming is driving the global next generation 3D display market growth. The popularity of VR gaming consoles is rising in developed economies such as the US, the UK, China, and Japan. These technological innovations in VR gaming are also expected to drive the growth of the global next generation 3D display market during the forecast period.

The high cost associated with the 3D displays is challenging the global next generation 3D display market growth. The costs of the associated products are also high. Furthermore, the maintenance and repair cost is high due to the use of more complex technology compared with standard ones. Hence, most consumers prefer standard gaming consoles. Such factors will limit the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The next generation 3D display market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AU Optronics Corp., Avalon Holographics Inc., Continental AG, Coretronic Corp., CREAL SA, Dimenco BV, FoVI3D, Holografika Kft., LG Electronics Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Toshiba Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the next generation 3D display market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment will contribute the highest share of the market. The growth is due to the high demand for electronics such as 3D projectors, 3D gaming consoles, and holographic displays in the global 3D display market, which require complex and high-performance electronics and technology for smooth functioning.

will contribute the highest share of the market. The growth is due to the high demand for electronics such as 3D projectors, 3D gaming consoles, and holographic displays in the global 3D display market, which require complex and high-performance electronics and technology for smooth functioning. By geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The presence of developing countries with advanced consumer electronics industries as well as the well-established supply chain for the electronics industry will drive the next generation 3D display market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America , Europe , and MEA.

Next Generation 3D Display Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 592.13 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AU Optronics Corp., Avalon Holographics Inc., Continental AG, Coretronic Corp., CREAL SA, Dimenco BV, FoVI3D, Holografika Kft., LG Electronics Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AU Optronics Corp.

Exhibit 97: AU Optronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: AU Optronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: AU Optronics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 100: AU Optronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: AU Optronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Avalon Holographics Inc.

Exhibit 102: Avalon Holographics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Avalon Holographics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Avalon Holographics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Avalon Holographics Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 106: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 109: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 Coretronic Corp.

Exhibit 111: Coretronic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Coretronic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Coretronic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Coretronic Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 FoVI3D

Exhibit 115: FoVI3D - Overview



Exhibit 116: FoVI3D - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: FoVI3D - Key offerings

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 118: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 123: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 131: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 138: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

