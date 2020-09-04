Next Generation 9-1-1 Innovator Welcomes Sharon Counterman as Senior Project Manager

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NGA 911, LLC, a leading provider of Next Generation 9-1-1 solutions, today announced that former public safety consultant, Sharon Counterman, joined the company as Senior Project Manager.

Ms. Counterman comes to the NGA 911 family after working closely with the team on a Next Generation 9-1-1 project in Nevada. "I wanted to be a part of an innovative company that is making history in the 9-1-1 world," Ms. Counterman said. "From the RFP response through implementation, the NGA 911 team was extremely professional. They worked alongside the other parties as though they have always worked together and showed genuine care about customer service. True teamwork and their customer service are what drew me to NGA 911."

Counterman brings more than 35 years of emergency communications experience to her new position with NGA 911. Since 2011 she has worked as a consultant drawing on her background as a Deputy Director of the GHC 9-1-1 Emergency Network, Director of the Houston Emergency Center, and Communications Operations Director for the Las Vegas Police Department. In addition to her professional experience, Ms. Counterman serves industry organizations, including the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), where she served as President, Vice President, and Second Vice President, the Texas 9-1-1 Alliance, and APCO International.

"We are excited to welcome Sharon to the NGA 911 team. Her laser-like focus on customer needs and ability to anticipate and gracefully handle issues before they become problems corresponds with our value proposition," said NGA 911 CEO Don Ferguson. "Sharon is smart, dedicated, and has a track record of excellence, making her a great fit for the team."

Sharon's work with NGA 911 customers will be to guide them and assist them in implementing Next Generation 9-1-1. Counterman says of her role, "I want to play a role in improving public safety emergency communications services with NGA 911, who is a leader in technology implementation. I want to ensure that the telecommunicators and first responders receive the newest technology that will assist them in performing their jobs and that each PSAP receives a state-of-the-art 9-1-1 system."

9-1-1 call delivery is drastically changing and evolving, and the NGA 911 team welcomes Counterman's passion to be part of the change for the future of public safety.

About NGA 911

At NGA 911, we are on a mission to revolutionize communication on both sides of the 9-1-1 call. To accomplish the goal of 9-1-1 modernization, we partnered with Amazon Web Services to develop a cloud-based solution for the next generation of 9-1-1. With that comes enhanced cybersecurity, network resiliency, and more accurate call routing resulting in a more effective emergency response. Our solution improves capabilities with functionality, such as real-time text and location-based routing not available in the existing systems. Although PSAPs may not yet be ready for instant messaging, telematics, or medical alerts from wearable devices, our solution was developed with the future in mind and can deliver that information today.

