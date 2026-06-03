Next Generation Agency Second Wind Media Launches, Ushering in a New Era of Entertainment

Founded by Joe Germanotta and Gabby Gabriel, SWM's core verticals include Digital & Social Media, Marketing & Brand Strategy, Public Relations & Media Visibility, Branded Partnerships & Sponsorships, Entertainment Strategy & Production, and Business Consulting & Artist Development. Overseen by two industry powerhouses, Germanotta is a renowned entrepreneur, restaurateur, and father of pop icon Lady Gaga, with years of entertainment business experience and decades of expertise in music, hospitality, and brand building.

Bringing international prowess and expertise, Gabriel is a global strategist, creative executive, and founder of GAB China (a leading Chinese advertising agency). A USA Today Top Entrepreneur (2024) and featured in the BBC documentary Reggie in China (2019), Gabby specializes in brand development, marketing, and global business strategy.

Today, Second Wind Media announces its engagement as strategic marketing and communications partner for the Las Vegas Fashion Council and Vegas Fashion Week®, providing full-service support across brand strategy, social media, sponsorship development, and communications. With an established presence in the Asia-Pacific market through its affiliate GAB China, Second Wind Media brings a unique international dimension to Vegas Fashion Week® — positioning the platform for global reach at a moment when Las Vegas is cementing its place as a world-stage destination for fashion.

SWM has already made significant strides in the fashion space as the full-service public relations, marketing, management, and brand strategy agency for celebrity designer and entrepreneur Natali Germanotta (Joe Germanotta's daughter and Lady Gaga's sister) — including her luxury clothing line Natali Alexander and her Las Vegas-based business On Stage Essentials. Notable accomplishments include producing the highly successful OSE Launch Party, which drew 152 VIP guests, securing high-level media placements in outlets such as People Magazine and Vanity Fair in conjunction with Natali's participation in Vegas Fashion Week®, and managing high-profile event presence including the One Drop Gala and Spread the Word Nevada Gala, where an On Stage Essentials custom design experience was a featured live auction item.

Most recently, SWM co-presented a sold-out event at On Stage Essentials alongside the Las Vegas Fashion Council — an intimate conversation with Natali Germanotta on the art and craft of performance costuming that brought together a full house of performers, designers, stylists, and fashion insiders for an exclusive morning at her Las Vegas studio.

On the entertainment side, SWM has transformed Joanne on the Upper West Side into a premier entertainment venue and cultural hub. Built on Joe Germanotta's vision and SWM's strategic execution, the rebrand launched both the Emerging Artist Showcase and Joanne Discovered, a full artist development ecosystem connecting emerging performers with industry mentors, Juilliard faculty, and working producers. The Instagram following grew organically by 41%, programming has expanded to Joanne Sessions at Arlene's Grocery and Joanne Presents at the legendary Bitter End under Creative Director Sam Wilson, and SWM's work on Joe Germanotta's public profile generated an estimated $545,000+ in brand value through major national coverage including CBS News, Fox 5, and A Taste of New York. The next Joanne Presents at the Bitter End takes place Tuesday, June 23 at 6:00 PM, featuring resident performer Reyna.

Other notable clients include Chef Art Smith, chef to Pope Leo at Borgo Laudato Sì Castel Gandolfo, and Darrell Babidge, Chair of Voice at The Juilliard School, for whom SWM has executed successful campaigns.

"We are in a new age of entertainment that demands change," says Germanotta. "When I first started in this industry, I realized that artists and creators need multiple teams working together, but too often, those teams operate in silos. Second Wind Media was built to address that challenge. We offer a unified, 360-degree approach that brings entertainment, marketing, and artist development under one roof, ensuring a seamless and powerful support system for our clients."

Gabriel adds, "Entertainment is marketing and marketing is entertainment. I spent a decade building brands in China — one of the world's most competitive and culturally nuanced markets — and what I learned is that the best campaigns don't feel like campaigns. They feel like culture. That's what we're building at Second Wind Media, for brands and talent ready to perform at the highest level."

With a growing roster and an expanding footprint across entertainment, fashion, and media, Second Wind Media is just getting started.

ABOUT SECOND WIND MEDIA

Second Wind Media works alongside entertainment leaders to deliver results. Whether clients are building a brand, launching a career, or taking their business global, the company is there to help them make a lasting impact. The company's expertise spans marketing, advertising, PR, sponsorships, and business strategy, all designed to ensure their story is told better.

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SOURCE Second Wind Media