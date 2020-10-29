Next-generation Anode Materials - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Report Coverage - Next-Generation Anode Materials



Market Segmentation



• Application Type – Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Energy Storage, and Others

• Product Type – Silicon/Silicon Oxide Blends, LTO, Silicon Carbon Fiber, Silicon Graphene, Lithium Metal, Others



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S. and Rest-of-North-America

• Europe – Hungary, Poland, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) – South Korea, Japan, and Rest-of-APJ

• U.K.

• China

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Need for High Energy Density Batteries

• Low-Cost, Non-Toxic, and Abundant Nature of Silicon

• Growing Need for Fast Charging Batteries

• Increase in Number of R&D Initiatives for Improvement in Battery Chemistry



Market Challenges



• Volume Increase and Degradation of Silicon Anodes

• Inability to Produce High Quality Graphene on a Large Scale at a Low Price

• Challenges Associated with the Production Of Li Metal Battery



Market Opportunities



• Developing Effective Binders to Ensure Stability of Silicon Anodes

• Targeting Low Volume Applications

• Developing New Electrolytes for Lithium Metal Batteries



Key Companies Profiled



Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Amprius Technologies, BTR New Energy Material Ltd., California Lithium Battery, Enevate Corporation, Enovix, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LeydenJar Technologies BV, NanoGraf Corporation, NEXEON LTD., Shanshan Technology, OneD Material, LLC, Paraclete Energy, Inc., pH Matter LLC, SCT HK, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., Talga Resources Ltd., Cuberg, Inc., SES, PolyPlus Battery Company, Albemarle Corporation, Tianqi Lithium Corporation, Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• Why should an existing anode material manufacturer consider venturing into the next-generation anode materials market, and what are the future growth opportunities?

• For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead in the competition?

• How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

• Which are the promising companies that have obtained financial support to develop their products and markets?

• How does the supply chain function in the next-generation anode materials market?

• Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2014-2020?

• How major an impact will the next-generation anode materials have in 2030 on the market share of the existing anode materials that occupy the majority of the market?

• Which product segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the next-generation anode materials market during 2020-2030?

• What are the key application areas from which different next-generation anode materials experienced high demand in 2019, and which application areas should be targeted by the manufacturers of different types of products during the forecast period, 2020-2030?

• Which are the players that are catering to the demand for different materials?

• How should the strategies adopted by market players vary for different product segments based on the size of companies involved in each segment?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for next-generation anode materials? Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of next-generation anode materials, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2020-2030?

• What are the consumption patterns of next-generation anode materials across the application areas in different regions and countries during the period 2019-2030?



Market Overview



The high energy density and load capacity are some of the notable features of lithium-ion batteries.Moreover, owing to the increasing demand for enhanced battery life in different applications areas such as transport and consumer electronics, various companies have invested significantly in R&D in order to make advanced lithium-ion batteries.



The efficiency of lithium-ion batteries depends on its various components – cathode, anode, and electrolyte.



The research focus of this study is restricted to finding innovative anode materials that have the potential to disrupt the ongoing trends in the battery industry.The market research study offers a wide perspective of different next-generation anode materials used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers.



The report also provides an analysis of the market penetration of next-generation anode materials in different applications and their growth opportunities across different regions as well as countries. The study focuses on the changing landscape of the market, owing to the significant developments made by the leading players.



The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The Global Next-Generation Anode Materials Market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, region, and country.



Based on product type, the global next-generation anode materials market has been segmented into silicon/silicon oxide blends, LTO, silicon graphene, silicon carbon fiber, lithium metal, and others. The silicon/silicon oxide segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global next-generation anode materials market.



The global next-generation anode materials market by application has been segmented into transportation, electrical and electronics, energy storage, and others.



Based on the region, the global next-generation anode materials market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, and Rest-of-the-World. Each region has been further segregated into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries has been provided by product type and application.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the global next-generation anode materials market consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share.Some strategies adopted by the manufacturers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies, partnerships and collaborations has been the popular choice in the next-generation anode materials market.



Some of the notable developments are:

• In October 2019, Albemarle Corporation entered a 60/40 joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited (MRL) to diversify the company's lithium asset base under the MARBL Lithium Joint Venture.

• In November 2018, Lithium Australia established partnership with battery researchers to develop next-generation anode materials, especially the silicon/graphite anode material. The company aims to enhance the energy density of lithium-ion batteries with the help of next-generation anode materials.



