Next-Generation Batteries Market - 50% Growth to Originate from APAC |LI-ion Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Next-Generation Batteries Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 70.25 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.60% YoY growth rate: 36.53% Performing market contribution: APAC at 50% Key consumer countries: APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

The next-generation batteries market covers the following areas: Scope

Regional Market Analysis

With 50% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the next-generation batteries market in APAC. Growing demand for consumer electronics will facilitate the next-generation batteries market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report .

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., Amprius Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., ISKRA d.o.o, Lenovo Group Ltd., OXIS Energy Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and ZAF Energy Systems INC are a few of the key vendors.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Few vendors with key offerings:

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. - The company offers next-generation batteries such as Iron flow battery solution which is durable, scalable, cleaner, safer, and more enhanced.

The company offers next-generation batteries such as Iron flow battery solution which is durable, scalable, cleaner, safer, and more enhanced. Amprius Technologies - The company offers next-generation batteries such as silicon nanowire batteries which have improved battery performance and can store up to 10 times more lithium compared to graphite.

The company offers next-generation batteries such as silicon nanowire batteries which have improved battery performance and can store up to 10 times more lithium compared to graphite. GS Yuasa Corp. - The company offers next-generation batteries such as Traction Batteries and Chargers, Automotive and Motorcycle Batteries, Lithium-ion Batteries for Satellites, Aircraft, and Deep Sea Vessels, and many more.

Download our free sample report to get information on all major vendors with key offerings.

Key Market Driver& Challenge

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers & challenges and their impact on the Key Next-Generation Batteries Market.

The growing adoption of EVs in the automotive industry is notably driving the next generation batteries market growth, However, the factors such as safety concerns associated with batteries may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in predicting end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The next-generation batteries market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

To know more about market drivers, trends and challenges - Download our free sample report

Related Reports -

Automotive Batteries Market -The automotive batteries market has the potential to grow by 26.55 million units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%. Download a free sample now!

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market -The solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) market share is expected to increase by 131.32 MW from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 19.16%. Download a free sample now!

Next-Generation Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.60% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 36.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., Amprius Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., ISKRA d.o.o, Lenovo Group Ltd., OXIS Energy Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and ZAF Energy Systems INC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio