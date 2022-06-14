Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market worth $43.16 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market (Medical Applications (Monoclonal Antibodies, Hormones, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, And Other Applications), Products (Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Products, Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Products, And Downstream Biomanufacturing Products), Workflow (Upstream And Downstream Biomanufacturing), End-User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations)/CDMOS (Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization), And Research Institutions))- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global next-generation biomanufacturing market is valued at US$ 19.85 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 43.16 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Next-generation biomanufacturing services allow the development and manufacturing of a wide range of products with the highest level of quality than the first generation biomanufacturing products. These services focus on single-use technologies such as single-use bio-containers and single-use bioreactors, enabling better process flexibility and efficiency.

Factors such as the advanced medical technologies, high demand for gene and cell therapy products, rising effects by the government to develop more efficient next-generation bioprocessing units, high prevalence of chronic & genetic diseases, increasing geriatric population, growing awareness among the people regarding the benefits of the next-generation bio-manufacturing, availability of well-established healthcare infrastructures are projected to witness significant growth of the market during the forecast years. The development and production of drugs and materials include complex procedures and require special equipment. Hence, to handle such difficulties, biopharmaceutical companies opt for advanced biomanufacturing solutions to increase production quality and efficiency, which is expected to enhance the production of next-generation biomanufacturing products in the upcoming years.

On the other side, factors such as the lack of skilled professionals and the complexity of the process operations may restrain the market adoption over the forecast period.

Regionally, North America dominated this market in 2021 and is expected to lead the next-generation biomanufacturing market over the forecast period (2022-2030), owing to the well-developed biopharmaceutical industries, fast adoption of modern technologies, and the rising usage of innovative technologies.

Key market players operating in the next-generation biomanufacturing market include Applikon Biotechnology BV (Netherlands), bbi-biotech GmbH (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Esco Group of Companies (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PBS Biotech, Inc. (US), Pierre Guérin (France), Sartorius AG (Germany), Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Solaris Biotechnology Srl. (Italy), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), ZETA GmbH (Austria), among others.

Key developments in the market:

In August 2021 , PBS Biotech (US) secured its highest funding round with BroadOak Capital Partners to grow its product offerings and capabilities. The budget is used to expand PBS's product offerings and abilities and meet the demand for cell therapies.

PBS Biotech (US) secured its highest funding round with BroadOak Capital Partners to grow its product offerings and capabilities. The budget is used to expand PBS's product offerings and abilities and meet the demand for cell therapies. In February 2021 , Merck ( Germany ) partnered with Alteogen, Inc. ( South Korea ), a company providing late-stage CDMO services through Merck's BioReliance end-to-end solutions. Alteogen selected Merck to develop and produce recombinant biologics for developing and clinically evaluating next-generation therapeutics of monoclonal antibody drugs.

, Merck ( ) partnered with Alteogen, Inc. ( ), a company providing late-stage CDMO services through Merck's BioReliance end-to-end solutions. Alteogen selected Merck to develop and produce recombinant biologics for developing and clinically evaluating next-generation therapeutics of monoclonal antibody drugs. In November 2020 , Merck ( Germany ) collaborated with Transcenta, a biotherapeutics company, to implement & advance continuous manufacturing for protein therapeutics.

Market Segments

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Medical Applications, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Hormones

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Other Applications

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Products, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Products

Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Products

Downstream Biomanufacturing Products

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Workflow, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

Upstream Biomanufacturing

Downstream Biomanufacturing

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CMOs (Contract manufacturing organizations)/CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization)

Research Institutions

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Region, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030(Value US$ Bn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global next-generation biomanufacturing market

To receive an industry overview and future trends of the next-generation biomanufacturing market

To analyze the next-generation biomanufacturing market drivers and challenges

To get information on the next-generation biomanufacturing market size (Value US$ Bn) forecast to 2030

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the next-generation biomanufacturing market industry

