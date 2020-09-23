Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Markets, 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market: Focus on Products, Technologies, Cancer Sub-Type, End Users, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the next-generation breast cancer diagnosis and screening market?

What is the potential impact of COVID-19 on the breast cancer diagnosis in terms of availability of resources such as physicians, laboratory staff and technological advancements?

What are the noticeable drifts across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on the early-stage screening of breast cancer?

What is the current market demand along with future expected demand trend of Next-generation breast cancer diagnostics services for various subtypes.?

How the next generation diagnostics have helped genomic tests to become a prominent tool for breast cancer screening rather than an adjunct diagnostic tool?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key technologies that have been used by leading players in the market for the development of molecular diagnostic assays for early breast cancer screening and diagnosis?

How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 based on:

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the next generation breast cancer diagnosis and screening market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

Market Overview

The global market for next-generation breast cancer diagnostics and screening market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.12% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.



The market is driven by certain factors, which include the rising incidence of breast cancer patients inciting the development of rapid diagnostic assays, significant innovation resulting in a market pull, a shift from centralized to decentralized laboratories, and significant external funding for executing R&D exercises.

The market is favoured by the development of genomic-based assays for early diagnosis and prognosis of metastatic and recurrent breast cancers. The gradual increase in the prevalence of breast cancer patients globally has furthered the breast cancer diagnostics market.

Furthermore, several diagnostic companies are focusing on the development of biomarker-diagnostics with higher sensitivity and low turn-around time to benefit the patients, providing diagnosis at an early stage.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology, disease end-users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of rapid diagnostics providing information on genetic mutation and patients good candidate for adjuvant chemotherapy or hormonal therapy. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Abbott Laboratories has been a pioneer in this field and been a significant competitor in this market.

Several other companies such as F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, Myriad Genetics Inc., and Agendia, among others, have launched diagnostics assays for breast cancer, such as Foundation One CDx, EndoPredict, and Mammaprint, among others.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of next-generation breast cancer diagnostics and screening market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Product Definition

1.1 Definition by Products

1.1.1 Assays

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion

2 Market Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Implementation of Precision Medicine in Breast Cancer Diagnostics

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Delivery of Care for Cancer Patients

4.4 Breast Cancer Clinical Trials

5 Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostics and Screening Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Globally

5.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine for Screening and Diagnostics of Breast Cancer

5.3.3 Growing Focus on Breast Cancer Biomarker for Effective Screening and Prognosis

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 Uncertain Reimbursement Policies Pertaining to Breast Cancer Molecular Diagnostics

5.4.2 Unavailability of High Capital Investment Hindering Expansion

5.4.3 Issues Related to Clinical Validity of Biomarker-Based Tests

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Breast Cancer Molecular Diagnostics in Emerging Nations

5.5.2 Technological Advancements in the Development of Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostics

5.5.3 Increased Use of Breast Cancer Diagnostics for the Development of Therapeutics Drugs and Comprehensive Treatment Plan

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Key Strategies and Developments

6.1.1 Product Approvals

6.1.2 Product Launches and Upgradations

6.1.3 Synergistic Activities

6.1.4 Funding and Expansion

6.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.1.6 Other

6.2 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2019

6.3 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

6.3.1 By Company

7 Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostics and Screening Market (by Technology), 2019-2030

7.1 Overview

7.2 Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

7.3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

7.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.5 Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

7.6 Other

8 Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostics and Screening Market (by Cancer Subtype) 2019-2030

8.1 Overview

8.2 Luminal A

8.3 Luminal B

8.4 Triple-Negative/Basal-Like

8.5 Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER-2) Enriched

9 Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostics and Screening Market (by Test Type) 2019-2030

9.1 Overview

9.2 BRCA Test

9.3 ER/PR Receptors

9.4 HER-2 Tests

9.5 Other

10 Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market (by Region) 2019-2030

11 Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostics and Screening Market (by End User), 2019-2030

11.1 Overview

11.2 Hospital-associated Labs

11.3 Cancer Research Institutes

11.4 Diagnostic Centers

11.5 Other End Users

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Company Overview

12.2 Role of Abbott Laboratories in the Next-Generation Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market

12.3 Financials

12.3.1 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

12.4 SWOT Analysis

Abbott Laboratories

Agendia

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Biocept, Inc.

Biotheranostics, Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Danaher Corporation

Exact Sciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fulgent Genetics

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hlihya

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

