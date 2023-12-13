Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market worth $23.04 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Target Disease Indication (Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, Cardiac Transplantation Rejection, Cold Agglutinin Disease, COVID-19, Generalized Myasthenia Gravis, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Hereditary Angioedema, and Neuromyelitis Optica), Therapeutic Area (Cardiovascular, Genetic, Hematological And Vascular, Infectious, Neurological), Molecule Type, Type Of Therapy, Route Of Administration (Intravenous, Oral, And Subcutaneous), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global next-generation complement therapeutics market is valued at US$ 6.9 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 23.04 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.39% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

The complement system recreates a crucial role in innate immunity and maintaining tissue homeostasis, and it protects against infection and flags apoptotic cells and debris for disposal. This complement system also contributes to the pathogenesis of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and has driven industries and research institutes to develop novel 'next-generation' therapeutic drugs targeting different proteins and functions of the complement system.

Factors such as the high prevalence of immune system and infectious diseases, ongoing clinical trials related to complement-targeted therapeutics, growing clinical research activities for developing complement therapeutic drugs, fast adoption of next-generation technologies, availability of well-established healthcare infrastructures are projected to expand the growth of the market during the forecast years. Increasing clinical studies on complement-targeted therapeutics to treat diseases such as COVID-19, cardiac transplantation rejection, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and others are expected to enhance the growth opportunities in the global next-generation complement therapeutics market. On the other hand, an undiagnosed population with complement deficiency may restrain market adoption over the forecast period.

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the next-generation complement therapeutics market over the forecast period (2023-2031), owing to the fast adoption of next-generation technologies and increasing R&D investments to develop novel complement-targeted drug therapeutics. Apart from this, Europe holds the second position in this market regarding revenue share.

Key market players operating in the next-generation complement therapeutics market include Amgen, CSL Behring, Innovent Biologics, Novartis, Regeneron, Roche, Sanofi, Takeda, and UCB, among others.

Key Developments In The Market:

  • In January 2022, Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., teamed up with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Foundation for Research Development to license next-generation complement-targeted gene therapies for treating geographic atrophy and other ocular diseases.

Market Segments

Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Target Disease Indication, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
  • Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
  • Cardiac Transplantation Rejection
  • Cold Agglutinin Disease
  • COVID-19
  • Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
  • Guillain-Barre Syndrome
  • Hereditary Angioedema
  • Neuromyelitis Optica

Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Cardiovascular
  • Genetic
  • Hematological and Vascular
  • Infectious
  • Neurological and Neuromuscular Disorders

Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Molecule Type, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Biologic
  • Small Molecule

Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Type of Therapy, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Monotherapy
  • Combination Therapy

Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Route of Administration, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Intravenous
  • Oral
  • Subcutaneous

Global Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Region, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

North America Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Europe Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • India
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Complement Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2023-2031 (Value US$ Mn)

  • GCC Countries
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global next-generation complement therapeutics market
  • To receive an industry overview and future trends of the next-generation complement therapeutics market
  • To analyze the next-generation complement therapeutics market drivers and challenges
  • To get information on the next-generation complement therapeutics market size (Value US$ Mn) forecast to 2031
  • Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the next-generation complement therapeutics market industry

