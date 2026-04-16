Next-Generation Defense Is Unmanned as Global Drone Industry Targets $160Billion+ Expansion

Military adoption leads the charge as drones become essential tools across intelligence, protection, and combat missions

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NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Counter-Drones have quickly gone from 'nice-to-have' tools to absolute must-haves for modern militaries. Today's armed forces rely on them for surveillance, targeting, logistics support, and even direct strike missions—all without putting soldiers in harm's way. They can stay in the air longer than traditional aircraft, cost way less to operate, and give commanders real-time battlefield intelligence almost instantly. That mix of lower risk and higher efficiency is exactly why defense agencies around the world are ramping up drone purchases fast fueling active companies to increase operations and forging ahead in the industry that include: ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

And the money flowing into this space shows just how serious things are getting. The global military drone market alone is expected to climb from roughly $36–37 billion in 2024 to around $80–90 billion by 2030, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in defense tech right now. On top of that, some forecasts suggest the broader military UAV segment could reach about $22.8 billion by 2030 depending on how it's measured, showing steady long-term growth tied to modernization programs and rising defense budgets worldwide. Governments aren't just experimenting with drones anymore—they're building entire strategies around them.

What's really pushing things forward is how drones are changing the way wars are fought in real time. Conflicts over the last few years have shown that small, affordable unmanned aircraft can deliver big strategic advantages, from spotting enemy movement to protecting infrastructure and supporting precision strikes. That's why the overall global drone industry could grow from about $73 billion in 2024 to roughly $163–165 billion by 2030, with military systems making up one of the largest pieces of that expansion. For investors watching defense technology trends, drones are clearly moving from a niche category into a core pillar of next-generation military capability.

ZenaTech's (NASDAQ: ZENA) ZenaDrone to Showcase AI Defense Drones and Engage with Military Decision Makers at Upcoming Tradeshows and Events - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that its business development and leadership teams of its drone subsidiary ZenaDrone will participate in a series of upcoming defense and security tradeshow exhibits and conference events. ZenaDrone's teams will expand relationships leading to future possible pilot programs and procurement contracts with U.S. government and defense agencies, and showcase the company's AI drone solutions designed to address evolving global security and defense operation challenges. This includes ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems, medium-sized heavy lift cargo drone, indoor inventory drone, and advancements in its counter-UAS defence systems, interceptor, and underwater drones.

Tradeshow and Event Details:

Sea-Air-Space 2026 – This premier maritime defense exposition hosted by the Navy League of the United States, brings together more than 16,000 attendees annually, including senior leadership of the Navy, Department of War (DoW) officials, policymakers, and procurement stakeholders, along with over 400 exhibiting organizations from across the global defense ecosystem. ZenaDrone teams will, strengthen relations and conduct meetings with U.S. defense stakeholders, as well as gain insights into evolving defense priorities and procurement strategies.

Date: April 19–22, 2026 | Venue: National Harbor, Maryland

Industry 4.0 Deep Tech Showcase 2026 – ZenaDrone has been selected to present the company's drone solutions at this upcoming showcase event which includes an active ecosystem of defense industry professionals that support the growth and development of deep-tech & dual-use technologies. Supported by grant consulting firm Eagle Point Funding, these showcases bring innovative technology to the U.S. government through presentations to a selected panel of government agency stakeholders including the Air Force, defense industry thought leaders, and defense technology investors.

Date: April 29, 2026 | Format: Virtual

Xponential 2026 - The premier annual global event hosted by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), brings together more than 7,500 attendees from over 60 countries, including government representatives, industry leaders, and defense industry stakeholders. This year it is co-located with the Michigan Defense Expo (MDEX) adding over 3,000 defense agency and government officials, including DoW procurement decision-makers. ZenaDrone will exhibit its solutions and present at the conference.

Date: May 11–14, 2026 | Venue: Detroit, Michigan

Future Force Capabilities Conference & Exhibition 2026 — A U.S. defense conference hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), that brings together 700 defense leaders, government stakeholders, and industry innovators focused on next-generation military capabilities, including AI-enabled systems and autonomous platforms. The event includes dedicated robotics and autonomy discussions centered on unmanned systems integration for defense applications. ZenaTech's ZenaDrone team will exhibit its drone solutions and will engage with military leaders, defense agency officials, and industry partners.

Date: June 8–10, 2026 | Venue: Las Vegas, Nevada

To attend a presentation, schedule a meeting, or request additional information, please contact ZenaTech at [email protected]. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

In other Military/UAV/Drone industry news of note:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced that Chief Executive Officer Cameron Chell appeared before the Standing Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs to provide insights on Canada's evolving defence landscape and the role of domestic industry in strengthening national capability.

In his remarks, Chell emphasized the urgent need for Canada to align procurement processes with the realities of modern conflict, where speed, scalability, and adaptability are critical to operational success.

"Weapons can win a battle—but industrial capacity wins wars and ensures sovereignty," said Chell. "Canada has world-class innovation and talent. What is required now is decisive alignment between policy, procurement, and industry to ensure that Canadian capabilities are not only developed here—but deployable, scaled, and able to be relied upon when it matters most."

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, announced that it has successfully completed a U.S. Army live fire exercise where Safe Pro's patented AI technology was utilized to rapidly process drone imagery on the edge to locate live scattered mines and share that intelligence with commanders to support their mission planning. This exercise follows an initial Government contract for AI-powered edge processing and the recent commercial rollout of NODE-X, a Next Gen miniaturized AI-powered edge compute processor of drone footage for threat detection in military maneuver support missions.

"We are honored to have been invited to work side-by-side with our Army stakeholders in the field during this high-pressure exercise. We believe that through these live minefield exercises, the Army is gaining increased confidence in our capabilities as we work together, gather soldier feedback, and deliver battle tested capabilities that our customers need fielded," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "As we enter Q2, we are building strong momentum with our customers and are continuing to engage in discussions on how our AI technologies can help support their requirements in the short, medium and long term."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, has been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with a total potential value of $446.8 million, contingent on the exercise of all options. Kratos will serve as the prime contractor supporting the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command for the Ground Management and Integration (GMI) agreement on the Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking (MWT) program.

This program is a critical initiative to develop, deploy and sustain the ground infrastructure required to operate Resilient MWT satellites in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO).

The GMI agreement supports Space Force's efforts to build and operate a resilient, integrated ground architecture capable of managing the Resilient MWT's multi-orbit satellite constellation. The Resilient MWT system provides persistent detection, tracking and custody of advanced missile threats—especially hypersonic glide vehicles and maneuvering ballistic missiles. These capabilities are vital to enhancing missile defense and providing critical data to the warfighter.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground-based intelligence systems through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, recently announced the official launch of ONBERG Autonomous Systems, its joint venture with HD Advanced Technologies, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG). The joint venture has commenced operations at Heidelberg's facility in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany, marking a significant milestone in Ondas' European expansion strategy and its mission to scale next-generation drone defense systems globally.

The launch event included a live operational demonstration attended by senior government officials and industry leaders, showcasing the readiness of ONBERG's integrated autonomous drone defense systems. The joint venture is designed to serve as a one-stop shop for critical infrastructure protection, combining development, system integration, and industrial-scale manufacturing within a European-based supply chain.

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