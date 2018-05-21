Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global next-generation energy storage technologies market. Visiongain estimates that this market will reach a capacity of 1,674 MW IN 2018.

Now: "Evaluating Energy Storage for Summer Grid Resiliency". This is an example of a headline coming out of Eos Energy storage that you need to know about as this company looks to expand its next-generation grid scale energy storage technology - but more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?

How this report will benefit you

This report contains objective market forecasts using a number of inputs and market research as well as general overviews of the technologies that are up and coming in the storage sector.

In this brand-new report, you find over 250 in-depth tables and figures as well as three exclusive interviews with market leading companies Younicos, Eos Energy Storage and EGP North America.

The 242-page report provides clear, detailed insight into the global next-generation energy storage market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Global Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) And Value ($m) Forecasts From 2018-2028

• Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Capacity Forecasts (MW) From 2018-2028

• Mechanical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028

• Chemical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028

• Electrical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028

• Electrochemical Technologies Forecast 2018-2028

• Thermal Technologies Forecast 2018-2028

• Regional Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) And Value ($m) Forecasts From 2018-2028 Covering

• Europe Forecast 2018-2028

• North-America Forecast 2018-2028

• China and Japan Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of the World Forecast 2018-2028

• Profile Of 10 Leading Companies In The Next-Generation Energy Storage Sector

• Johnson Controls

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Duke Energy Corporation

• NextEra Energy Inc.

• Edison International

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• ABB Group

• 3 interviews with key opinion leaders

• Philippe Bouchard - Eos Energy Storage

• Philip Hiersemenzel - Younicos

• Krista Barnaby - EGP North America

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the energy storage or transmission and distribution markets.

• Renewable energy companies

• Utilities

• Battery manufacturers

• R&D staff

• Technologists

• Research scientists

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Industry associations

• Contractors

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the energy storage market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2018-2028: Analysis of Technology Maturity, Performance & Commercialisation of Mechanical (Innovative Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS), Advanced Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (AA-CAES), Isothermal CAES & Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES)), Chemical (Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cells), Electrical (Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)), Electrochemical (Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, Magnesium-Ion & Zinc-Air Batteries) & Thermal Technologies for Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Integration. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2173/Next-Generation-Energy-Storage-Technologies-(EST)-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

Companies Listed

24M Technologies Inc.

A123 Systems

ABB Group

Advanced Microgrid Solutions

AES Energy Storage

Aggreko

Air Liquide

Air Products

Airbus Defence and Space

ALACAES

Alpig

Amber Kinetics

Ambri

Ameresco Inc.

American Electric Power

ARPA-E

Axpo

Ballard Power Systems

Beacon Power

Bosch Energy Storage Solutions, LLC.

Bruker

BYD Co. Ltd

Centrica

China Electrical Power Research Institute (CEPRI)

Chubu Electric

Clean Energy Storage Inc.

Con Edison

Daimler AG

Demand Energy

DLR

Dressen-Rand

Duke Energy Corporation

Dynapower Company LLC

E.ON

Eagle Crest Energy

EDF

EDF Renewable Energy

Edison Energy Group.

Edison International

EGP North America

Electric Power Development

eMotorWorks

Enel Green Power

Enel Group

Enel X

Ener1

Enercom

Energias de Portugal

EnerNOC

Engie

EnZinc

Eos Energy Storage

Eos Systems

Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company

Fluidic Energy

Fraunhofer IOSB

Fujikura

Furukawa Electric

General Compression

General Electric

General Motors

Greensmith (Wärtsilä)

Grid Logic

Gridflex Energy LLC Principals

GTM

Highview Energy Solutions

Highview Power Storage

Hitachi

Honda

Hydrogenics Corporation

Hydrostor

Hyundai

IBM

Illwerke AG

Invenergy LLC

ITM Power

Johnson Controls

J-Power

KWO Grimselstrom

Kyushu Electric Power

LG Chem Ltd.

Linde

llwerke AG

Lockheed Martin Energy

Magnum Energy Storage

Maxwell Technologies

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishsi Electric Corporation

National Grid

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Nissan

Norsk Hydro

NRG

Nuvation Energy

OXIS Energy

Pacific Gas And Electric

Panasonic

Peak Hour Power

Pellion Technologies

Phinergy

PowerSecure Inc.

Proinso

Proton Motor

PSE&G

RES group

ReVolt Technology

Robert Bosch GmbH

RWE

S&C Electric

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Sharp Electronics

Siemens

Sion Power

SNC

Sony

Southern California Edison

Starwood Energy Group

State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC)

Sungrow

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Super-conductor Technologies

SuperPower

SustainX

Tesla

Texas Dispatchable Wind

The Linde Group

Thüga Group

Toyota

Trina Energy Storage Solutions CO. Ltd.

Uniper

UTC

Valence Technology

Verbund

Viridor

Volkswagen

Younicos

ZAF Energy Systems

Zhangbei National Wind and Solar Energy Storage

Züblin

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain