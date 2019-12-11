Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2020-2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Analysis of Technology Maturity, Performance & Commercialisation of Mechanical (Innovative Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS), Advanced Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (AA-CAES), Isothermal CAES & Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES)), Chemical (Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cells), Electrical (Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)), Electrochemical (Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, Lithium-Ion, Magnesium-Ion & Zinc-Air Batteries) & Thermal Technologies for Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Integration

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401823/?utm_source=PRN

This 257-page report addresses the development of the global next generation energy storage technologies market, analysing the prospects for 4 technology submarkets and regional markets, and including next gen EST capacity forecasts for the period 2020-2030. It is essential reading for stakeholders in the power networks and energy storage markets. Do not miss an opportunity to remain informed of key market dynamics and investment opportunities.



Did you know?

– Global next generation energy storage technologies are expected to reach a capacity of 5,460.6 MW IN 2019

-Mechanical and Electrochemical sub-markets are expected to be the fastest growing sectors in the Energy Storage market.

– The need to decarbonize electricity sector globally will contribute to widespread deployment of ESTs

– The regulatory environment will play a critical role in the potential of ESTs in the US

– BRICS countries are projected to have the highest growth in the next-generation energy storage market.

5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:

• Global Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) And Value ($m) Forecasts From 2020-2030



Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Capacity Forecasts (MW) From 2020-2030

• Mechanical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030

• Chemical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030

• Electrical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030

• Electrochemical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030

• Thermal Technologies Forecast 2020-2030



Regional Next-Generation Energy Storage Value ($bn) Forecasts From 2020-2030 Covering

• Europe Forecast 2020-2030

• North America Forecast 2020-2030

• China and Japan Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of the World Forecast 2020-2030



Regional Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) Forecasts From 2020-2030 Covering

• USA and Canada Forecast 2020-2030

• EU 5 Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of Europe Forecast 2020-2030

• BRICS Forecast 2020-2030

• Asia-Pacific Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of World 2020-2030

• Profile Of 13 Leading Companies In The Next-Generation Energy Storage Sector

• Johnson Controls

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Duke Energy Corporation

• NextEra Energy Inc.

• Edison International

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• ABB Group

• Tesla Inc.

• CATL Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Interview with Brian Perusse and Taylor Sloane from Fluence Energy LLC, a company formed by Siemens and AES.



The Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2020-2030 report is intended for industry professional to help them fully understand the technological developments and their true market potential.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401823/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

