Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2020-2030
Dec 11, 2019, 09:15 ET
Analysis of Technology Maturity, Performance & Commercialisation of Mechanical (Innovative Pumped Hydro Storage (PHS), Advanced Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (AA-CAES), Isothermal CAES & Liquid Air Energy Storage (LAES)), Chemical (Hydrogen Storage & Fuel Cells), Electrical (Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)), Electrochemical (Lithium-Air, Lithium-Sulphur, Lithium-Ion, Magnesium-Ion & Zinc-Air Batteries) & Thermal Technologies for Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Integration
This 257-page report addresses the development of the global next generation energy storage technologies market, analysing the prospects for 4 technology submarkets and regional markets, and including next gen EST capacity forecasts for the period 2020-2030. It is essential reading for stakeholders in the power networks and energy storage markets. Do not miss an opportunity to remain informed of key market dynamics and investment opportunities.
– Global next generation energy storage technologies are expected to reach a capacity of 5,460.6 MW IN 2019
-Mechanical and Electrochemical sub-markets are expected to be the fastest growing sectors in the Energy Storage market.
– The need to decarbonize electricity sector globally will contribute to widespread deployment of ESTs
– The regulatory environment will play a critical role in the potential of ESTs in the US
– BRICS countries are projected to have the highest growth in the next-generation energy storage market.
• Global Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) And Value ($m) Forecasts From 2020-2030
Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Capacity Forecasts (MW) From 2020-2030
• Mechanical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030
• Chemical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030
• Electrical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030
• Electrochemical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030
• Thermal Technologies Forecast 2020-2030
Regional Next-Generation Energy Storage Value ($bn) Forecasts From 2020-2030 Covering
• Europe Forecast 2020-2030
• North America Forecast 2020-2030
• China and Japan Forecast 2020-2030
• Rest of the World Forecast 2020-2030
Regional Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) Forecasts From 2020-2030 Covering
• USA and Canada Forecast 2020-2030
• EU 5 Forecast 2020-2030
• Rest of Europe Forecast 2020-2030
• BRICS Forecast 2020-2030
• Asia-Pacific Forecast 2020-2030
• Rest of World 2020-2030
• Profile Of 13 Leading Companies In The Next-Generation Energy Storage Sector
• Johnson Controls
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Duke Energy Corporation
• NextEra Energy Inc.
• Edison International
• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• BYD Co. Ltd.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• ABB Group
• Tesla Inc.
• CATL Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Interview with Brian Perusse and Taylor Sloane from Fluence Energy LLC, a company formed by Siemens and AES.
The Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Market Forecast 2020-2030 report is intended for industry professional to help them fully understand the technological developments and their true market potential.
