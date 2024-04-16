Next Generation Entrepreneurs Take Center Stage for Fifth Annual Young Entrepreneurs Showcase at Miami International Mall

Experience the Thrill of Innovation as Young Minds Pitch Their Ventures for a CASH Prize

MIAMI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fifth Annual Young Entrepreneur Showcase is back at Miami International Mall, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM, this event aims to celebrate and empower Kid Bosses as they showcase their innovative businesses. Produced with Purpose and Young Entrepreneur Showcase was founded by visionary Leila Hilliard, who took this year to redefine the event by hand selecting 16 businesses who will have the opportunity to present their business and its sustainability on the event stage for 2 minutes each, reminiscent of the popular "Shark Tank" format. The best presenter will be awarded with a cash prize to invest in their business, providing a valuable opportunity for growth and development.

Over the course of four years, the Young Entrepreneurs Showcase has welcomed over 100 Kid Bosses, providing Miami with an immersive glimpse into the resilience and creativity of our young entrepreneurial minds. Leila Hilliard, Founder of the Young Entrepreneurs Showcase states "As we enter our fifth year, I wanted to reimagine the Young Entrepreneurs Showcase to offer an even more dynamic platform for our young innovators. The introduction of the 'Shark Tank' style format adds an exciting new dimension, empowering our Kid Bosses to pitch their ideas with confidence and flair."

The success of the Young Entrepreneurs Showcase is made possible by the generous support of sponsors and partners, including our Chairman Sponsor, The Al & Jane Nahmad Family Foundation. Their continued commitment to nurturing young talent ensures the continued success of this event. Don't miss your chance to witness the next generation of entrepreneurs in action at the Fifth Annual Young Entrepreneurs Showcase. Join us at Miami International Mall on April 27, 2024, for a day of innovation, inspiration, and community celebration, this event is Free and open to all.

The Produced with Purpose mission is to train kid bosses to THINK like entrepreneurs and create a platform where they can bring their products and services directly to the people. What is a kid boss? A kid boss is focused and passionate. A kid boss is strong willed. They decide what goal they want to achieve and go after it. Leila's vision was one in which kid bosses could tap into their skills and cultivate businesses that would become prosperous, while also creating a web of kid bosses who would be there to support each other in their pursuits for business success. This vision comes to fruition at the yearly Young Entrepreneurs Showcase, where Kid Bosses come together to do just what 10-year-old Leila had been looking for when she decided to launch a business.

