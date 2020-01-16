Next Generation Fiber Brand Bellway Enters Market

Bellway developed its line of products to meet the evolving needs of the consumer, offering a healthy digestion solution to achieve optimal wellness on a gut level. Delivering 18 percent of daily fiber needs, more than the current leading brands, Bellway is made with real fruit and no sugar or chemicals, using Organic Psyllium as the main ingredient – a natural soluble fiber and prebiotic that nourishes healthy bacteria in your gut – supporting improved immunity function, clearer skin and a better mood.

While innovating brands like Hello Fresh, Freshly and ALOHA Max Dresse Founder and CEO of Bellway became a pioneer of omnichannel marketing, he remarks, "I realized that about 95 percent of Americans weren't getting enough fiber and what was currently on the market wasn't anything I could get behind, so I partnered with a team of doctors, scientists, nutritionists and health & fitness experts to make fiber more accessible, clean and delicious than ever before."

Bellway, launching direct-to-consumer online, is currently in incubation with Five Four Ventures, a fund that spun out of the digital media arm of Lorne Michaels' global media company that produced SNL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 30 Rock, and more.

"We incubated Bellway because we believe healthy fiber supplements can greatly improve everyone's diet and lifestyle," said David Birnbaum, Managing Partner of Five Four Ventures. "The fiber supplement market is a multi-billion dollar opportunity, yet the products currently dominating it don't speak to today's consumers, who are concerned about ingredient quality and live a mobile first, digital life. With Bellway, we're bringing a new approach to the transformative power of fiber supplements to the market."

For further information, please visit getbellway.com. Fans can also follow Bellway on Facebook at Facebook.com/GetBellway, on Instagram at @getbellway and twitter at @getbellway.

Bellway is a New York-based natural fiber supplement brand created and founded by Max Dresse, based upon a need to offer cleaner and more delicious fiber products that help modern consumers achieve optimal health and wellness on a gut level. Bellway is available in three delicious flavors including Lemon Lime, Raspberry Lemonade and Mixed Berry, and will be available in convenient 8-ounce, single-serve packets bundled in a 14-count box for $14.99 and one-pound tubs for $29.99.

Five Four Ventures (FFV) is a New York and San Francisco-based incubation and venture capital firm, investing in and building companies targeting the trillion dollar plus opportunity in digital first consumer businesses. The firm was founded by Managing Partner David Birnbaum, formerly of Apax Partners, Patricof & Co. Ventures, and the founder of TAKKLE, the high school sports social network acquired by Alloy in 2009. FFV was established on the success Birnbaum realized as President of Broadway Video Ventures, the venture and digital media arm of Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video. With deep experience launching and growing start-ups, the FFV team leverages their unique capabilities to identify business prospects, quickly develop products and determine product market fit, utilizing a process that enables them to not just fund, but efficiently create businesses with category leading potential.

