Next Generation Firewall Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR 12.18% From 2019 to 2027

PUNE, India, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As per ReportsnReports Research, the global Next Generation Firewall Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.18% from 2019 to 2027. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to reach $7441.82 million by 2027. The rising incidences of the network attacks is one of the major factors driving the growth of Next Generation Firewall Market on a global scale.

Global Next Generation Firewall market research study demonstrate you with a thorough and accurate assessment to assist you to reinforce your market position. It offers the recent updates and powerful insights into the Next Generation Firewall Market to enhance your company strategies and guarantee strong sales development in the years to come. It sheds light on the present and future business situations and helps you know the worldwide Next Generation Firewall market's competitive dynamics. The evaluation of market segmentation provided in the research study demonstrates how distinct product, implementation and regional segments are faring on the worldwide market for Next Generation Firewall.

Global Next Generation Firewall Market Top Competitive Insights:

The key companies functioning in the global next firewall market are, namely SonicWall Inc., Dell Technologies, Fortinet Inc., Zscaler Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., Hillstone Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., GajShield Infotech Pvt. Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Untangle Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Cyberoam), Juniper Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Global Next Generation Firewall Market Insight:

Components, end-user, organization size, and type are the segments of the global next generation firewall market. The next generation firewall security solutions are adopted by numerous end-user sectors such as banking, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, retail, and healthcare, among other industries. The companies and institutions are deploying the next generation firewall solutions as a part of their cybersecurity strategies. Financial institutions are one of the major end-user of the next generation firewall market owing to their vulnerabilities to network attacks and the presence of a large volume of customer data.

Global Next Generation Firewall Market Regional Insights:

Geographically, the global next generation firewall market is divided into few regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, along with Rest of World regional segment, which includes other countries. The North America region captures a significant share of the global next generation firewall market. The development of technologies like big data and the Internet of Things is expanding the cyberspace in the region, in turn, adding new security challenges with regard to network and system security. The region is witnessing high incidences of cyber-attacks, thereby driving the demand for next generation firewall security solutions.

