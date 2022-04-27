Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2031

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology, Product Type, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market was valued at $1,976.5 million, which is expected to reach $5,657.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market. The study defines the products and services utilized for next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics to improve prognosis and quality of life among women.

Mutation molecular profiling is critical for the identification and characterization of unique mutations to facilitate disease manifestation and progression. Comprehensive profiling of biological samples, particularly blood and tissues, can help researchers and clinicians identify specific biomarkers that signify a particular disease.

The study aims at deciphering the potential of next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics in the field of research and diagnostics and its critical role in bolstering the current genomic era to enable personalized medicine in routine healthcare settings.

The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.

It also aims at answering various aspects of the global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Within the research report, the market has been segmented into 'product type,' 'technology,' 'indication,' 'end user,' and 'regions.'. Each of these segments covers the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, snapshot of the market over the projected years, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The global next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics market is currently budding due to the presence of various juggernauts such as Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, and PerkinElmer Inc., as well as other medium and small-medium enterprises, that are offering a wide range of next-generation gynecological cancer diagnostics products and services in the market.

Several companies are attempting to enter the market and sustain themselves in the competition by adopting different strategies varying from partnerships and collaborations to business expansions and product launches.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Definition

2 Research Scope

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Molecular Profiling and Techniques

4.3 Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Gynecological Cancers

4.4 Diagnostic Technologies and Regulatory Landmarks Timeline in Gynecological Cancers

4.5 Emerging Molecular Testing in Gynecological Cancer

4.6 Current Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2021-2031

5 Role of Biomarkers in Gynecological Cancer

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Predictive Molecular Testing in Gynecological Cancer

5.3 Companion Diagnostics (CDx)

6 COVID-19 Impact on Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market

6.1 Impact on Supply Chain and Operations

6.2 COVID-19 Impact: Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market

6.3 Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Impact Assessment

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Analysis

7.3 Market Drivers

7.3.1 Subsequent Decline in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Cost

7.3.2 Increased Recommendations from Government Organizations and Scientific Societies

7.3.3 Increased Awareness and Shift Toward Personalized Medicine

7.4 Market Restraints

7.4.1 Limited Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approved Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) tests

7.4.2 Complexities Involved with Overall Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Process and Result Interpretation

7.4.3 Reimbursement Challenges Across the Countries

7.5 Market Opportunities

7.5.1 Increased Market Investments and Government Funded Projects

7.5.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Acceptance by Emerging Nations

8 Industry Insights

8.1 Overview

8.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

8.2.1 FDA Regulation

8.2.2 CMS Regulation

8.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

8.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.5 Reimbursement Scenario

8.6 Funding Scenario

9 Market Segmentation

9.1 Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market (by Technology), $Million, 2020-2031

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

9.1.1.1.1 by Value

9.1.1.1.2 by Volume

9.1.1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

9.1.1.2.1 by Value

9.1.1.2.2 by Volume

9.1.1.2.3 Broad Panels

9.1.1.2.4 Targeted Gene Panels

9.1.1.2.5 Single Gene Panels

9.1.1.3 Other Technologies

10 Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market (by Product Type), $Million, 2020-2031

10.1 Overview

10.2 Services

10.3 Products

11 Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market (by Indication), $Million, 2020-2031

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ovarian Cancer

11.3 Cervical Cancer

11.4 Uterine Cancer

12 Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market (by End User), $Million, 2020-2031

12.1 Overview

12.2 Academic and Research Institutes

12.3 Hospitals and Ambulatory Centers

12.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

12.5 Other End Users

13 Global Next-Generation Gynecological Cancer Diagnostics Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-2031

13.1 Overview

13.2 North America

13.2.1 U.S.

13.2.2 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 U.K.

13.3.3 France

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Netherlands

13.3.7 Rest-of-Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 South Korea

13.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

13.5 Latin America

13.5.1 Brazil

13.5.2 Mexico

13.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

13.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

14 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

14.1 Competitive Landscape

14.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

14.3 Synergistic Activities

14.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

14.5 Product Launches

14.6 Business Expansions

14.7 Market Share Analysis, by Service Providers, 2020

14.8 Market Share Analysis, by Product Manufacturers, 2020

14.9 Growth Share Analysis, by Company, 2019-2020

15 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

BGI Genomics

CENTOGENE N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

