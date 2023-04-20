Next-Generation Immunotherapies Market Evolving at a Rapid Pace, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Domain - Regeneron, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Roche, Merck, Incyte, GSK, Novartis

Next-generation immunotherapies market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the increasing number of cancer cases in the 7MM, accompanied by the introduction of novel and innovative therapies, overcoming the limitations of the current treatment regimen and leading to an increasing number of patients being treated by next-generation immunotherapies.

DelveInsight's Next-Generation Immunotherapies Competitive Landscape report delivers an in-depth understanding of the next-generation immunotherapies and the next-generation immunotherapies market trends in the 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Next-Generation Immunotherapies Market Report

DelveInsight analysis shows that the next-generation immunotherapies market is expected to grow positively due to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

Leading next-generation immunotherapies companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, MacroGenics, MereoBiopharma, Hubao Biopharm, Shanghai Huaota Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kymab Limited, Sanofi, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Xencor, Inc., Shanghai EpimAb Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, AstraZeneca, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, Merck KGaA, Menarini Group, and others are developing novel next-generation immunotherapies that can be available in the next-generation immunotherapies market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel next-generation immunotherapies that can be available in the next-generation immunotherapies market in the coming years. Some key next-generation immunotherapies include Fianlimab (REGN-3767), Tebotelimab (MGD013), Ezabenlimab (BI-754091), MGC 018, Etigilimab, INCAGN02385, HB-0036, HB0036, KY1044 and atezolizumab, AZD2936, ALPN-101, Tepotinib, XmAb22841, EMB-02, TSR-022, MBG453, BMS-986213, Pemigatinib, AZD7789, RO7247669, ITI-1001, Decoy20, Avelumab, MEN1611 , and others.

and others. Several next-generation immunotherapies are awaiting approval, while some next-generation immunotherapies are in the advanced stages of development.

The emerging trend in next-generation immunotherapies with continuous headway movement along with new emerging technologies for developing targeted therapies lightens the hopes for better therapeutic alternatives.

Next-Generation Immunotherapies Overview

Cancer immunotherapy uses the patient's own immune system to combat cancer, as opposed to conventional cancer medicines, which directly target tumor cells. Immune checkpoints are pathways with inhibitory or stimulatory properties that help the immune response. The cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated molecule-4 (CTLA-4) is an inhibitory checkpoint, as are the programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) and programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1).

The existing situation presents significant challenges for future advancement. One key problem is the scarcity of major biomarkers, resulting in the necessity for various clinical study designs for efficacy evaluation. New immune checkpoints with either stimulatory or inhibitory functions are emerging, with important roles in regulating T cell response but also affecting other innate immune response effectors (e.g., natural killer). TIGIT, ICOS, OX-40, LAG-3, TIM-3, B7-H3, and other targets are gaining interest as next-generation immunotherapies progress.

Next-Generation Immunotherapies Market Insights

Cancer immunotherapy is fast advancing and is now regarded as the "fifth pillar" of cancer therapy, alongside surgery, cytotoxic chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapy. The most popular cancer immunotherapy involves antibodies to inhibitory immune checkpoint molecules. The immune system is a network of cells, tissues, and organs that work together to protect the body from outside invaders such as bacteria or viruses. Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell (WBC) that plays a critical role in bodily defense. Natural killer (NK) cells, B cells, and T cells are the three major kinds of lymphocytes.

The immune system is divided into two parts: the humoral (also known as antibody-mediated) immune response and the cell-mediated immunological response. These two sides collaborate to maintain the body free of infections. B-cells produce antibodies in the blood as part of the humoral immune response, which aids in the fight against infections in the lymph or blood and provides long-term immunity against subsequent infections. Immunotherapy is classified into several kinds, including checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibody inhibitors, immune system modulators, vaccines, virus therapies, adoptive cell transfer and T-cell therapy, and targeted therapies. Immunotherapy has become a key focus of anticancer therapeutic regimens with good reason: when it succeeds, patients can have long-lasting antitumor immune responses that destroy primary tumors and metastasis lesions.

Next-generation immunotherapies are currently developing and target a wide spectrum of immunological targets. Of these immunotherapies under development, the most famous types are Lymphocyte Activation Gene 3 (LAG-3) inhibitors and T-Cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain (TIGIT) inhibitors, which are closely followed by other potential types like TIM-3, B7 homolog 3 (B7-H3, also known as CD276), V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA, also known as PD-1 Homolog), OX40 agonists, and Inducible co-stimulator (ICOS).

Key Next-Generation Immunotherapies Drugs and Companies

Fianlimab (REGN-3767): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Tebotelimab (MGD013): MacroGenics

Ezabenlimab (BI-754091): Boehringer Ingelheim

MGC 018: MacroGenics

Etigilimab: MereoBiopharma

INCAGN02385: Incyte Corporation

HB-0036: Hubao Biopharm

HB0036: Shanghai Huaota Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

KY1044 and atezolizumab: Kymab Limited/Sanofi

AZD2936: AstraZeneca

ALPN-101: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

Tepotinib: Merck KGaA

XmAb22841: Xencor, Inc.

EMB-02: Shanghai EpimAb Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd.

TSR-022: GlaxoSmithKline

MBG453: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

BMS-986213: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pemigatinib: Incyte Corporation

AZD7789: AstraZeneca

RO7247669: Hoffmann-La Roche

ITI-1001: Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Decoy20: Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc

Avelumab: Merck KGaA

MEN1611: Menarini Group

Next-Generation Immunotherapies Market Dynamics

The next-generation immunotherapies market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. Several major next-generation immunotherapies market competitors, such as Regeneron, are working hard to create next-generation immunotherapies. In addition, strong national organizations and networks (ASCO, ASH, NCCN, etc.) are also working in the next-generation immunotherapies market. Moreover, new techniques centered on inhibiting immunological checkpoint regulators with T-cell treatments have ushered in a new era of cancer immunotherapies. Companies are using new emerging technologies, such as mRNA technology, ImPACT, and ComPACT-based technology, to assist them in introducing viable medications.

Furthermore, the pipeline of next-generation immunotherapies is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Next Generation Immunotherapies, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will experience a significant impact on the market during the forecast period. The expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the next-generation immunotherapies market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the next-generation immunotherapies market. Immunotherapy development is exceedingly expensive, occasionally impacting companies' R&D activities due to a lack of finance. Moreover, there are no good tools for calculating and reporting the tumor mutation burden (TMB). Furthermore, the lack of reimbursement policies for most cancer medicines is also a big threat to the cancer market. In addition, the exorbitant expense of medication therapy will put medical oncology therapies out of reach for many people. Moreover, the next-generation immunotherapies market growth may offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a scarcity of healthcare specialists.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Next-Generation Immunotherapies Companies Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, MacroGenics, MereoBiopharma, Hubao Biopharm, Shanghai Huaota Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kymab Limited, Sanofi, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Xencor, Inc., Shanghai EpimAb Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation, AstraZeneca, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, Merck KGaA, Menarini Group, and others Key Next-Generation Immunotherapies Therapies Fianlimab (REGN-3767), Tebotelimab (MGD013), Ezabenlimab (BI-754091), MGC 018, Etigilimab, INCAGN02385, HB-0036, HB0036, KY1044 and atezolizumab, AZD2936, ALPN-101, Tepotinib, XmAb22841, EMB-02, TSR-022, MBG453, BMS-986213, Pemigatinib, AZD7789, RO7247669, ITI-1001, Decoy20, Avelumab, MEN1611, and others

Scope of the Next-Generation Immunotherapies Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Current Marketed and Emerging Next-Generation Immunotherapies

Current Marketed and Emerging Next-Generation Immunotherapies Next-Generation Immunotherapies Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Next-Generation Immunotherapies

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Next-Generation Immunotherapies Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Next-Generation Immunotherapies Market Access and Reimbursement

