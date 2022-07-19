Next Generation Indie Film Awards Celebrates 2022 Winners

2nd Annual ceremony, hosted by Calum Worthy, handed out Awards including over $150,000 Grand Prize of services/credits, largest prize in Indie Film Awards history

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Generation Indie Film Awards handed out top honors at the second annual Next Generation Indie Film Awards Gala. The 2022 awards ceremony was a sold-out event held at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles. The evening of celebration and laughter was led by returning host and co-founder, actor and comedian Calum Worthy.

Filmmaker Nicholas Bruckman accepted the Best Overall Film Award at the 2022 Next Generation Indie Film Awards for the feature documentary film, Not Going Quietly, directed by Nicholas Bruckman and produced by Amanda Roddy of People's Television. Along with a trophy, Winner of Best Overall Film at the 2022 Next Generation Indie Film Awards received a $150,000+ prize package. Not Going Quietly also took home the prize for Best Documentary Feature and is now screening on Hulu. Founders of Next Generation Indie Film Awards (left to right): Andrew Jenkins, Therese 'Tag' Goulet, Catherine Goulet, and Calum Worthy. Next Generation Indie Film Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization which supports filmmakers from around the globe through its annual awards and other programs year-round.

The event was highlighted by a new special award, the first-ever Luminary Award, which was presented to Academy Award-nominated American filmmaker Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out). The award, the indie film organization's highest honor, was graciously accepted by Mr. Johnson who delivered his acceptance speech via pre-recorded video, giving encouraging words to the filmmakers in attendance. The event also streamed LIVE on Instagram.

This year's top prize, Best Overall Film, was presented to Not Going Quietly, a powerful and inspiring documentary directed by Nicholas Bruckman and produced by Amanda Roddy. The feature documentary, about Ady Barkan's national campaign for healthcare reform, had its world premiere at South by Southwest and is currently streaming on Hulu.

Along with a trophy, the winner of the Best Overall Film prize received a $150,000+ prize package which includes professional studio rental space in Los Angeles, production supplies and equipment, camera packages, post-production services (including editorial, sound mixing, color grading, digital final mastering), a private film screening and an AFM (American Film Market) Executive Plus Badge for AFM 2022.

Not Going Quietly also took home the prize for Best Documentary Feature. Finalists for Best Overall Film are Definition Please, The Wind Phone, and These Moments.

Definition Please, directed by Sujata Day and produced by Cameron Fife, Datari Turner, Ritesh Rajan and Sujata Day won the category of Best Narrative Feature. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Wind Phone, directed by Kristen Gerweck and produced by Linda Christina Riedmann won the Best Narrative Short category while These Moments, directed by Dylan Chant, Nic Kuklinski, and Scott Larson, and produced by Dylan Chant, won the Best Documentary Short category.

In acting categories, the award for Best Actor in a Feature Film went to Cole Hauser for his role in The Last Champion. Based on a true story, the inspiring drama was directed by Glenn Withrow and is currently available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube and Google Play Movies. The film received several other accolades at the awards event, including Best Direction in a Feature Film for Mr. Withrow.

The Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film award went to Frances Fisher (Titanic, Unforgiven) for her role in This is Not a War Story. Directed by Talia Lugacy, the drama is currently available on HBO Max.

Quinton Aaron, who starred in The Blind Side with Sandra Bullock, joined host Calum Worthy on stage during the show to deliver the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Short Film to Fabian Jaray for A Soldier's Story.

Best Ensemble Cast in a Short Film went to the cast of First… Directed by Adam Hartwinski and produced by Maciej Ślesicki, Adam Hartwiński

and Michal Konopkawhich, First… received multiple awards including Best Short by a Student Filmmaker, Best Foreign Language Short, and Supporting Actress in a Short Film for Anna Grycewicz.

Alex Ramos won Best Supporting Actor in a Feature Film for his role in 12 Words, a film nominated for multiple awards.

Another multiple award-winner was Bittu, directed by Karishma Dube and produced by Mary Evangelista and Shreya Dube, which won in several categories including Best Drama Short.

Also making multiple trips to the awards stage was filmmaker Paul Myzia, whose awards for The Masterpiece included Best Editing in a Short Film.

A full list of all the nominees and award winners and categories for the 2022 Next Generation Film Awards is available: ON THIS SITE .

"Being able to honor the talented next generation of indie filmmakers makes this baby boomer very happy," said awards co-founder Therese 'Tag' Goulet.

The award show's Executive Producer is Andrew Jenkins. Producers for the show include Aina Dumlao and Undercurrent Studios. Attendees of the 2022 Awards Gala included nominees who had flown in from all corners of the globe, program judges, honorees, industry partners and sponsors from the leading film companies who continue to generously support the work of the non-profit Next Generation Indie Film Awards Foundation year-round.

Thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, the 2022 Grand Prize Winner took home a prize package worth over $150,000 in film production and rental credits to help the winner film their next project in Los Angeles. Prize packages include rentals from Quixote and MBS Equipment Co., props from ISS Props, software from Final Draft, a camera package from Keslow Camera, post-production services from Sugar Studios LA, a special invite to the 2022 American Film Market's in-person event in Santa Monica, and more. The full list of prize package sponsors is available on the website on the Sponsors' Tab.

ABOUT NEXT GENERATION INDIE FILM AWARDS

Formed in 2020, the first Next Generation Indie Film Awards gala was held in Hollywood in 2021. Catherine Goulet, a successful serial entrepreneur and visionary, founded and built the largest awards program for independent authors and publishers in the world, the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, which was launched in 2008.

The film awards evolved from the book awards program in 2020, when Catherine conceptualized the non-profit Next Generation Indie Film Awards Foundation, and Catherine teamed with Andrew Jenkins and her sister Therese 'Tag' Goulet to create the film awards program.

Tag Goulet is a film producer and arts patron who has funded more than 100 independent films from young filmmakers, including two from Santa Monica College's film program which screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Andrew Jenkins is an award-winning actor and producer, and accomplished entrepreneur and business leader. Calum Worthy, a lifelong friend of Andrew's since the two starred on a television series together in their teens, joined the trio as a founding member of the non-profit in 2022.

Together, this multi-generational team of founders has a vested interest in the future of independent film and created a global awards program which celebrates outstanding work and helps independent filmmakers break through. The annual galas are a place where filmmakers can forge critical industry connections and gather to celebrate with fellow nominees.

The Next Generation Indie Film Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization which supports filmmakers from around the globe through its annual awards and other programs year-round. They endeavor to assist filmmakers at all stages of the filmmaking process by helping them reach an audience and aim to advance filmmakers' careers through services, education and access to resources. The organization has provided financial backing for more than 50 independent film projects since its formation.

HOW TO ENTER THE 2023 AWARDS

Entries are being accepted now for the 2023 Next Generation Indie Film Awards. Award categories include both features and short films, as well as awards for best music video, web series, first-time filmmaker, short by LGBTQ+ filmmaker, by BIPOC filmmaker, animated films, student films and best documentaries.

More information about the awards, including how to enter is available here: https://indiefilmawards.co

Contact:

Andrew Jenkins

424-258-5165

[email protected]

SOURCE Next Generation Indie Film Awards