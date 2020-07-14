Next Generation Luxury Brand SENREVE Appoints Industry Veteran Mark Chou As Chief Growth Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SENREVE , the digitally native brand revolutionizing the luxury handbag industry, announces today the appointment of longtime advisor Mark Chou as acting Chief Growth Officer. With over a decade of experience in e-commerce and finance, Chou will expand his role at SENREVE, lending his expertise as a leader and operator in high growth companies to support SENREVE's overall growth as well as international expansion. The expansion of the senior leadership team at SENREVE highlights Co-Founders Coral Chung and Wendy Wen's focus on team and infrastructure by bringing on leaders with deep experience building and scaling teams.

Chou will be responsible for taking the brand through a pivotal growth stage, developing innovative processes and systems for a company looking to scale up across marketing and digital infrastructure, data analytics, innovative growth tools, and more. In addition, he will play a pivotal role in expanding SENREVE'S global footprint at a time when the company has seen tremendous growth despite COVID-19 and other macro challenges, especially in international markets reaching over 10x year-over-year growth. While growth is a focus, SENREVE has always had a core value of sustainable and profitable growth, with its domestic core business already reaching profitability.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Mark Chou to SENREVE as part of our executive team. Mark has demonstrated clear results in leading growth at Away. He also understands SENREVE's unique brand and opportunity for international growth. Mark has a strong reputation as a leader, innovator, and mentor to teammates. He will be an important player in our plans for continued operational scale up, especially as we accelerate our international footprint," shares Coral Chung, Co-Founder & CEO of SENREVE.

Wendy Wen, Co-Founder & COO of SENREVE expanded, "Mark Chou is a longtime friend and has been an advisor to SENREVE since our early days. I am excited to harness Mark's expertise to bring localized experiences to different geographies as we amplify the brand's organic growth across the globe."

Prior to joining SENREVE, Chou was previously an executive at Away, where he successfully scaled the travel brand from launch to nine figures in annual revenue in less than 3 years as VP of Growth Marketing and E-Commerce and was subsequently tapped to oversee Away's international business as VP of International. Chou is also the founder and managing partner of Bradhurst Ventures, which partners with early-stage consumer brands like SENREVE as an operator, advisor, and investor. "I am honored to officially join the SENREVE team. The work that energizes and fuels me most is in the early, high growth stages of a brand's life and collaborating alongside visionary founders like Coral and Wendy," Mark Chou, Chief Growth Officer of SENREVE stated.

For more information on SENREVE, visit senreve.com .

About SENREVE

Inspired by the woman who does it all, SENREVE is a digitally native handbag brand revolutionizing the luxury industry. SENREVE pioneered the luxury convertible handbag and backpack category with its iconic Maestra Bag. Their products have had over 10,000 person waitlists and are celebrity and influencer-favorites. All of SENREVE's handbags are designed and handcrafted in Italy at the same factory that produces handbags for leading traditional luxury brands. SENREVE is derived from the French words for "sense" and "dream" and is built upon the coexistence of dichotomies: everyday and fantasy, tradition and innovation, design and versatility—creating an elevated experience that defies trade-offs. The company has raised over $23M in funding from leading venture capital and growth capital investors and was one of The Lead's Foremost 50 leading digitally native brands that are reinventing and redefining the future of the fashion and retail industry.

About Bradhurst Ventures

Bradhurst Ventures partners with early-stage consumer brands as an operator, advisor, and investor. For more information on Bradhurst Ventures, visit bradhurstventures.com .

