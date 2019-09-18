Next-Generation Ministry PULSE Celebrates Opening of Downtown Headquarters

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PULSE, a global, next-generation ministry based in Minneapolis, will be celebrating the opening of their new downtown headquarters with an open house on Thursday, Sept. 19. Last month, PULSE staff moved into their newly refinished, 16,000-square-foot vintage-style loft space at 600 S. 9th Street. The mission of PULSE is to awaken culture to the reality of Jesus, and plans for this new headquarters include leadership training intensives, an enhanced internship program, and a media studio/creative space for digital ministry efforts.

OPEN HOUSE DETAILS:

PULSE

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

6-8 PM (Program starts at 7 PM)

600 S. 9th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404

"We're excited to be in downtown Minneapolis — believing that this new space will allow us to draw in talent, foster creativity, and execute world-class campaigns. We want to be a light in this city for both the next generation and the business community working nearby," said Nick Hall, founder and Chief Communicator of PULSE.

PULSE began on a college campus in North Dakota and first officed out of a church basement. Since those humble beginnings in 2006, PULSE has shared the message of Jesus with nearly five million students through live events. Today, PULSE is focused on multiplication — reaching more millennials and Gen Z'ers with the message of Jesus and equipping followers of Jesus to do the same.

Nick Hall and his team at PULSE are responsible for some of the largest Jesus gatherings of the last decade. In 2016, an event called Together 2016 drew hundreds of thousands to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. That event launched a movement — a new generation of Jesus followers living a lifestyle focused on prayer, moving closer to Jesus, and loving others.

Next summer, PULSE will be back in D.C. for Together 2020 on June 20. Together 2020 will be an immersive experience filled with art, music, and culture. It's part of a larger campaign toward making 2020 a Year of the Bible and seeing more people engaged in Scripture than ever before. More information for this free event can be found at togethergeneration.com.

About PULSE

Founded in 2006, PULSE is a millennial-led prayer and evangelism movement on a mission to awaken culture to the reality of Jesus. For more than a decade, PULSE has been hosting some of the largest events for the next generation. They've impacted nearly five million students and young adults through live events and were in front of nearly one million in 2018 alone. PULSE founder Nick Hall is a leading international voice in the cause of evangelism and the author of the book Reset: Jesus Changes Everything. Learn more at pulsemovement.com.

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is the visionary of the Together movement, author of the book Reset, and the founder and Chief Communicator for PULSE. As an evangelistic voice to the next generation, Nick Hall has shared the Gospel at hundreds of events to nearly four million students and is regularly featured as a speaker for pastors gatherings, student conferences, training events, and festivals around the world. Nick is the President and CEO of The Table Coalition (formerly Mission America Coalition) and sits on the board of the National Association of Evangelicals. Nick, his wife Tiffany and their two children live in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Facebook: /NickHallPulse Instagram: @nickhallpulse

Media Contact:

Susan Harris

Phone: 612.559.4188

Email: susanh@pulsemovement.com

