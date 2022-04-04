Next Generation MMA Adhesives - Plexus® MA8105

Introducing Plexus MA8105 adhesive, pushing the limits of what is possible with MMA adhesives. Bond better with Plexus Tweet this

Challenges and Requirements

Broad Adhesion – Customers need to bond a full range of materials. Older generations of adhesives had difficulty bonding galvanized steel, nylons to composites, other metals and plastics.

High Temperature Resistance – Certain applications require high strength even at 180°F (82°C) or higher.

Fast Throughput – The adhesive strength development must match expectations. Making more parts per hour improves efficiency and lowers cost.

Toughness Requirement – Users need high strength adhesives with good elongation handling impact and fatigue.

Cure Tack-Free, Sandable & Paintable – Adhesive squeeze out happens. It's beneficial to have an adhesive that cures tack-free and accepts most paints.

Non-Sag on Vertical Surfaces – It stays where you put it.

Handle Off-Ratio Mixing – Older adhesives require exact mix ratios.

Expanding the Plexus MA8100 Brand

Enter MA8105, a 5-minute working time product with fixture times between 12-15 minutes. MA8105 takes the robust adhesion of other MA8100 series products and adds quicker product throughput.

The Results

MA8105 has excellent primerless adhesion to a wide range of substrates. Composites, painted metals, and amorphous thermoplastics are often bonded with little to no surface preparation. MA8105 adhesive even bonds oily metals. MA8105 withstands long-term environmental exposure. Parts can be bonded and survive in typical outdoor environments with significantly higher heat resistance than competitive structural adhesives. MA8105 cures quickly in a range of temperatures, enabling fast throughput. Quick dispensing and part joining mean manufacturing and assembly are optimized, producing more parts per hour. Labor shortages mean manufacturers can turn to the creative solutions of adhering their parts in a fast, efficient manner.

About Plexus:

A brand of ITW Performance Polymers. Plexus industrial adhesives create durable bonds in a variety of applications providing dependable solutions across multiple markets. Used to improve processes and techniques in manufacturing and assembly, these products are available around the world.

About ITW Performance Polymers:

A world leader in the research, development and manufacturing of grouting and chocking compounds, structural and semi-structural adhesives, sprayable syntactic materials, and wear-resistant coatings and repair compounds. These value-added solutions are widely used in several markets including wind, transportation, marine, electronics, and other industrial OEM & MRO applications.

Media Contact:

Max VanRaaphorst

(978) 412-2773

[email protected]

SOURCE ITW Performance Polymers