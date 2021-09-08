Next-Generation Nano-, Capillary- and Micro-Flow LC Systems Enhance Productivity and Performance

"Low-flow LC users are limited by technical capacity and a high level of expertise required for system operation," said Kent Davidson, vice president and general manager, high performance chromatography solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and PepMap Neo Columns allow for long-term operation at maximum performance levels without compromise. Enhanced ease-of-use and increased versatility enable users to push science forward."

Professor Bernhard Kuster, Technical University Munich, said, "The Vanquish Neo UHPLC System will transform how scientists perform proteomics studies by providing the long-term robustness and flow-range versatility required for deep and fast LC-MS profiling of thousands of proteomes, while coupled with PepMap Columns and high-resolution accurate mass (HRAM) systems."

The new Thermo Scientific Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and Thermo Scientific PepMap Neo Columns deliver application flexibility and robust analytical performance at flow rates from 1 nL/min to 100 µL/min up to 1500 bar. Novice and expert LC-MS users will enjoy accelerated productivity, reduced method overhead time, and long-term operation essential for 24/7 large sample cohort analysis.

Users of the Vanquish Neo UHPLC System and PepMap Neo Columns benefit from:

Excellent separation performance, column-to-column reproducibility, and simple operation.

Seamless integration with the comprehensive portfolio of Thermo Scientific mass spectrometers.

Enhanced quantitation through high-injection volume linearity, precision and accuracy.

Negligible system carryover with automated wash routines.

System monitoring and control with automated procedures and guided maintenance routines through the Thermo Scientific Vanquish User Interface.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Neo UHPLC System, please visit: www.thermofisher.com/vanquishneo. For more information on the Thermo Scientific PepMap Neo Columns, please visit http://www.thermofisher.com/lowflowHPLCcolumns.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:



Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

[email protected]



Janice Foley

BioStrata

+1 617-823-5555

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

