Next generation Nokia 2.3 brings powerful AI to everyone, now available for pre-sale in the United States

The Nokia 2.3 features a dual camera and comes with 'Recommended Shot', a brand-new Nokia phones feature helping you choose the best picture. Whether it's the mid-air backflip, the family portrait where everyone is actually smiling or the winning goal, 'Recommended Shot' automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests the best one. Alongside even more AI-powered features such as 'Portrait Mode' and low-light imaging, fans can capture creative images in a variety of settings.

Save precious time with the Nokia 2.3, which has a dedicated Google Assistant Button[ii]. Just use your voice to view upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other info. The Nokia 2.3 also comes with biometric face recognition, allowing you to unlock your phone at a glance.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global:

"Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. On top, it offers industry leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen." "

Bringing out your creative side

The Nokia 2.3 comes equipped with 'Portrait Mode', elevating your subject and subtly blurring the background, resulting in stunning portraits that pop. Simply use Google Photos to adjust the blur after you take the shot. With a 13MP/2MP dual camera, fans can take unique portraits with a variety of exclusive bokeh – or blurred background effects such as Classic, Butterfly, Heart or Star-shaped styles. And feel like a professional by creating eye-catching photos by simply adjusting the focus when editing.

This device also combines advanced image fusion and exposure stacking (taking numerous photos in various lighting settings and blending them together), meaning you can shoot stellar images in vibrant detail, even in low-light conditions.

Long-lasting, immersive entertainment

Power through your day with the Nokia 2.3's two-day battery life courtesy of AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. The device will learn your app usage habits meaning you can use your device for longer and get lost in your favourite series and movies. Sit back, relax and enjoy a large 6.2" HD+ screen from the palm of your hands, bringing your favourite stories to life.

Elegant design with everyday essentials

Inspired by its Nordic design heritage, the Nokia 2.3 delivers a timeless aesthetic that isn't just built to look good, but to last. Featuring a 3D nano-textured cover that sits securely in your hand, this phone has a stunning finish that's sure to leave a lasting impression. Advanced structural engineering made it possible to integrate the dual camera and flash into the rear of the phone without a camera bump. Inner high-precision diecast aluminium chassis makes the structure solid and rigid protecting all the components inside.

An experience that just keeps getting better

The Nokia 2.3 comes Android 10 ready, meaning guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years to ensure the smartphone will get better over time and that the investment is future-proofed. The latest features of Android 10 will also give fans access to dark theme to save on power usage and improve visibility, as well as enhanced privacy and more, once updated.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 2.3 comes in Sand and Charcoal and is now available for pre-sale at Best Buy starting at $129. Pre-sale on Amazon will begin next week. The smartphone will begin shipping and will be on shelves at select Best Buy locations very soon.

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a variety of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com .

Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Android, Google and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC. All specifications, features and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.

[i] Based on a real life usage test by HMD Global. See more info at www.nokia.com/phones/nokia-2[ii] The Google Assistant is available in selected markets and languages. Where not available The Google Assistant is replaced by Google Search. Check availability at https://support.google.com/assistant.

SOURCE HMD Global