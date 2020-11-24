Next Generation of Drive-In Theater and Open-Air Cinema Is Here

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultimate Drive-In™ — After 13 years of and more than 25,000 mobile, pop-up movies across the country, Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment (UOE) is taking their expertise and a demand for safe, outdoor entertainment, and turning it into the next generation of drive-in theaters.

One of the largest Inflatable Movie Screens in America Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment

UOE is set to open a brand-new style of drive-in theater in East Austin by April 2021 and they are calling it The Ultimate Drive-In™. This is not a revival of the standard drive-in of the past. The Ultimate Drive-In™ is an all-new, hybrid movie experience with both open-air cinemas seating alongside premium parking that will allow for a one-of-a-kind viewing experience.

Using cutting edge technology and design, The Ultimate Drive-In™ is building a Texas-sized screen and bringing the most powerful projection, brightest LED Screens, and new SkyView Deck seating and parking designs to their first permanent location in Austin, TX. Their avant-garde approach will include unique dining and drink packages, contactless food & drink delivery or exclusive SkyDeck Loft concierge services, and a mix of iconic movies and new releases with theme nights and party packages. Various ticket options allow viewers to bring their own snacks or guests can order the amazing Ultimate Grilled Cheese Donut or fresh popcorn packages delivered straight to their seats or vehicles.

"We began our outdoor movie adventure in Austin, TX in 2008, so we are thrilled to bring this new movie-going experience and vision to life here in our home-town!" said Darrell Landers, Founder of UOE and The Ultimate Drive-In. "However, we want to make clear this is not your grandparent's drive-in. We have created a modern combination of viewing options with a new generation of movie experiences. As the world continues to change. 2-Story outdoor seating options in our SkyView Deck Pods will accompany our drive-in parking spots and up-front single seats on plush turf, offering all first-class viewing options to our guests. With everything being bigger in Texas, the screen will be no exception! Expect a giant-sized viewing experience that will parallel some of the largest screens in the country."

But before construction begins in January, UOE is spreading some BIG holiday cheer in Austin with a massive 52' inflatable screen, constructed on top of a huge platform of shipping containers located at 1600 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. to create a movie watching experience like no other in Austin. UOE will screen a great mix of holiday movies, latest releases and classic films starting Friday November 27th. Chandra Schwausch with the UOE Sales Team says, "Pardon our dust while we build the future of the drive-in and change the way Americans watch movies. With so many ways to consume movies and television these days, through phones, tablets, streaming services and more, combined with reduced big name films due and delays from Hollywood for the foreseeable future, the drive-in is the next best thing to a traditional indoor theater, but no wants to watch movies inside right now, it's not safe. Outdoor Movies and Drive-In Theaters are making a big comeback in these very different times."

The Ultimate Drive-In final buildout will be complete mid-March, but in the meantime it will utilize UOE equipment and expertise, to create a temporary Holiday Drive-In Series from November 27th, 2020 thru January 3rd, 2021. The largest inflatable screen in UOE inventory (52' x 26') will be used alongside their Mobile Max 15 LED Screen Trailer, creating two theaters (lots) of day and nighttime drive-ins. The first week of showings is up online, with the remaining Holiday Series lineup coming soon. All tickets must be purchased thru the website, www.TheUltimateDriveIn.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please visit the web site at THEULTIMATEDRIVEIN.com or by calling 512-501-6362 or email [email protected].

SOURCE The Ultimate Drive-In