Next Generation of Infor Talent Science Now Available

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced significant upgrades to its Talent Science solution. The newest version of Infor Talent Science will utilize machine learning technologies to power an overhauled candidate experience and provide greater prediction insights to employers. Infor Talent Science is a patented, cloud-based Predictive Talent Analytics™ solution that helps recruiters and hiring managers put the right people in the right positions to consistently achieve business objectives. By leveraging large quantities of behavioral and performance data, the application uses a data driven process to uncover what drives real success within a business, and then powers the selection of talent externally and internally by identifying candidates who share those same drivers.

The newest iteration of Infor Talent Science will greatly increase the predictability and engagement of the software through cutting edge technology and an updated user interface. The portal also features the new Infor Personality Inventory, that cuts candidate assessment times in half. As part of this upgrade, Infor Talent Science will incorporate a new version of a machine learning-powered profile creation system to increase the precision and validity of the prediction models. Tapping into vast amounts of data, companies can create hiring benchmarks that leverage artificial intelligence to dynamically identify predictive models aimed at maximum validity to increase better hires, as well as be able to simulate hundreds of models across the candidate workforce to ensure continued validity, utility, and fairness. Additionally, these enhancements allow for data to be continuously compared and analyzed to ensure profiles are functioning at their maximum capacity.

"Every business seeks to do more with less, and we are thrilled that we have achieved exactly that. With our new UI and platform, we are gathering the information we need from candidates in half the amount of time, driving a modern and frictionless engagement for the candidate and employee, and delivering significantly more value to our customers through increased prediction in our models," said Patrick McKittrick, vice president and general manager, Infor Talent Science.

These enhancements will improve Infor Talent Science in a variety of ways. First, the new profile creation system leverages machine learning to enhance the predictive algorithms used in the Performance Profile creation system. Instead of creating a predictive model through an organization's data alone, now Infor Talent Science leverages the tens of millions of job candidates in the Infor Talent Science database to create a model that is more accurately calibrated to the global workforce, while still maintaining the high level of validity, high prediction of turnover, legal defensibility, and lack of bias critical to making HR decisions. Additionally, with unemployment at an all-time low, it is critical that job candidates be provided with a streamlined and modern application experience. The new assessment and user experience allows companies to collect the information that they need from candidates in a non-invasive manner, while also showcasing its employment brand.

"These changes will greatly impact how candidates interact with our system as well as how we develop our predictive models in the future. Our models can dynamically adapt as conditions change within the workforce and the organization, which ultimately leads to lower turnover and higher performance, said Dr. Jill Strange, vice president, Infor HCM Science Applications. "With the enhanced candidate experience and targeted assessment, we are able to predict more with less and ensure candidates are satisfied and engaged throughout the hiring process."

For the past 17 years, Infor Talent Science has sought to match a candidate's 'Behavioral DNA' with a company's 'Behavioral DNA', resulting in better hires who stay longer, perform better, and thrive in the company culture. For more information please visit https://www.infor.com/product-summary/hcm/talent-science/.

About Infor



Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

