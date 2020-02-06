Next Generation of Leadership Poised to Continue 134 Year Legacy

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MassMutual Greater Philadelphia (MMGP), a market leader in insurance and wealth management services, today announced the appointment of Anthony Spatichia as President and CEO. In his new role, Spatichia will drive the firm's expansion plans and spearhead initiatives to increase levels of financial security among individuals, families, and businesses in the region.

Spatichia joined MMGP in 2007, quickly establishing himself as a top young advisor with a passion for leadership. He spent the next 13 years being mentored and groomed by General Agent Harris Fishman to take over leadership of the firm. Fishman was recently tapped by MassMutual to run a large Southeastern firm, triggering a seamless succession of management at MMGP.

"Succession planning is about finding the right person to take over when you move on and making sure they are ready when the time comes," explains Harris Fishman, Chairman, Coastal Wealth. "Working closely with Anthony over the last 13 years has given me great confidence that our clients, and the community are in highly capable hands."

Located throughout the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley regions, with over 54,000 clients and $2.38 billion of assets serviced, MMGP is well-positioned to be one of the largest insurance and wealth management firms in the region. An award-winning firm, MMGP has been recognized as a Philadelphia Business Journal Best Place to Work (2007‐2016) and a Philadelphia Inquirer's Top Workplace (2010‐2013, 2015-2019). Spatichia's vision for MMGP is to become the most trusted and respected insurance and wealth management firm for their clients, partners, associates, and community and to provide extraordinary opportunities so that dreams become reality.

Not only will Spatichia help MMGP grow strategically, but he's also committed to building on the firm's rich history of community involvement, through sponsorship of Special Needs Awareness events and expanding the firm's partnership with the Ronald McDonald House.

"MMGP has been an integral part of this community for over 134 years," explains Spatichia. "I am delighted to have the opportunity to build on the legacies of my predecessors and am committed to expanding our impact so more community members can achieve financial security."

