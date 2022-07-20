Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Global Market Report 2022-2031: Growing Popularity of Smartphone-Based Diagnostics & Demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Clinical Application, End User, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market Industry Overview

The global next-generation oncology devices and solutions market report highlights that the market was valued at $3,268.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $5,971.3 million by the end of 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The next-generation oncology devices and solutions market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop more products.

The opportunity for growth of the next-generation oncology devices and solutions market lies in the increasing demand for home-based cancer testing and the growing demand for targeted therapy.

Market Segmentation
by Clinical Application

  • Lung Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Breast Cancer
  • Others

by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Imaging Centers
  • Others

Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Following are the drivers for the next-generation oncology devices and solutions market:

  • Increasing Prevalence of Oncology and a Growing Geriatric Population
  • Increase in Demand for Software Solutions in Oncology
  • Emerging Technologies in Oncology Testing and Treatment
  • Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Techniques of Diagnosis and Treatment

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

  • Side Effects and Risks Associated with Cancer Treatment
  • Dearth of Well-Trained and Skilled Professionals in Oncology

Key Trends

  • Emerging Use of Wearables
  • Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in Oncology
  • Growing Popularity of Smartphone-Based Diagnostics
  • Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Methods of Cancer Diagnosis
  • Rising Number of Partnerships and Regulatory Milestones


Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market, (by Clinical Application)

3 Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market (by End User)

4 Global Next-Generation Oncology Devices and Solutions Market (by Type)

5 Region

6 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking

