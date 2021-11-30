Next-Generation Oral Wellness Startup Mintly Raises the Bar by Introducing Clean, Sustainable Solutions with Proven Ingredients

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintly , a clean and sustainable oral wellness company, debuted today, unveiling its first eco-friendly and high-performance options for oral health. Mintly's collection of new-format toothpaste tablets, mint lozenges with probiotics, and eco options for both toothbrushes and floss aim to promote mouth health while combatting the oral care industry's long standing single-use plastic problem.

Female founded with the backing of Ignite Venture Studio , the Mintly team brings decades of experience from the world's largest consumer products companies, with a keen understanding of what works as well as what challenges exist in the category. "Our decades of experience in the CPG space allowed us to use a thoughtful, yet strategic lens when creating Mintly," said Jeff B. Smith, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Ignite Venture Studio. "The idea was to not only use scientifically backed ingredients, but also clean formulas, and sustainable packaging and practices."

"We set out to modernize the oral care experience in a way that is not only impactful and effective, but also exciting – a word we know is not typical of the category," said Katie Omstead, Founder and CEO of Mintly. "To us, this means adding elements like modern packaging, travel friendliness, and easy ordering options like subscription. Good for you, good for the planet, good for your lifestyle – that is our goal."

To replace single-use plastic packaging, Mintly's products are housed in glass and aluminum packaging that is reusable, refillable, and recyclable. The toothbrushes and floss options are made from earth-friendly materials like Moso bamboo and corn straw and packaged in compostable kraft paper boxes. The waterless tablets eliminate overuse and prevent wasted product, the labels use less color and ink for less waste, and the shipping is never expedited, all to limit the impact on the planet. All products are free from sulfates, parabens, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners and colors, and proudly made cruelty-free.

In addition, Mintly's offering includes research-backed ingredients like fluoride, currently the only ingredient endorsed by the American Dental Association to prevent cavities, as well as probiotics, shown to help freshen breath and support balance in the oral microbiome.

About Mintly

Mintly is a planet-positive oral wellness company looking to reinvigorate your oral care routine. The brand blends efficacious ingredients proven to promote oral health with clean formulas and sustainable practices. Built with the goal of making oral wellness something to smile about, Mintly's offerings aim to reduce the use of single-use plastic in the industry while bringing excitement to the category. In addition to being travel friendly, compact, convenient, and packaged sustainably, all Mintly products are cruelty-free and free from sulfates, parabens, preservatives, and artificial colors and sweeteners. Learn more at www.getmintly.com and @getmintly.

About Ignite Venture Studio

Ignite Venture Studio builds and identifies companies that are disrupting the digital health and beauty sectors and develops these challenger brands to help them grow and thrive. The company was founded by seasoned CPG veterans with a unique infrastructure approach positioning these companies for continued success. The team has a proven history of building some of the world's most iconic brands around the globe with an unsurpassed focus on consumer experience and category expansion in the health and beauty space. For more information, visit www.igniteventurestudio.com.

