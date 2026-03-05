Next-Generation Platforms Scale Across Energy, Wellness, and Smokeless Consumer Segments

Issued on behalf of Doseology Sciences Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are voting with their wallets, and zero-sugar is winning. Zero-sugar beverages are driving 6x more dollar growth than regular varieties as buyers actively choose clean-label products with natural sweeteners and functional ingredients[1]. The global market is forecast to expand from $350 billion in 2024 toward $500 billion by 2029, fueled by health-conscious consumers who want naturally functional products without heavy processing[1]. This structural shift is creating validated demand for precision-dosed, portable formats across energy and wellness categories, positioning Doseology Sciences (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70), Jamieson Wellness (TSX: JWEL), Herbalife (NYSE: HLF), USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC).

The oral nicotine pouch segment is forecast to climb from $5.4 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2030, a 29.6% annual growth rate that validates rising acceptance of pouch-based delivery systems[2]. Major consumer goods companies are integrating cognitive support and adaptogens into modern oral formats, targeting wellness alongside traditional energy delivery[3].

Doseology Sciences (CSE: MOOD) (OTCPK: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) just launched Feed That Brain Energy Pouches in the United States through a direct-to-consumer pilot program, marking the company's first DTC initiative in the U.S. market. Doseology specializes in pouch-based oral stimulant and cognitive support products. The rapidly expanding oral stimulant pouch sector is gaining momentum as consumers seek modern, discreet alternatives to traditional delivery formats. The pouches are now available exclusively to U.S. consumers at feedthatbrain.com and Amazon.com.

The U.S. pilot represents a key milestone in Doseology's strategy to validate oral pouch delivery as a scalable stimulant platform, beginning with non-nicotine energy products. Unlike combustible tobacco or vape products, oral stimulant pouches are smokeless and vapor-free, providing an alternative delivery method without inhalation. The company will use this phase to evaluate consumer adoption, usage frequency, and repeat purchase behavior.

"This U.S. pilot is a disciplined and deliberate step in Doseology's strategy to build a scalable oral stimulant platform," said Larry Latowsky, Executive Chairman of Doseology. "Feed That Brain demonstrates how controlled, non-nicotine energy delivery can meet evolving consumer preferences while generating the operational insight required for responsible growth."

Feed That Brain Energy Pouches are designed for modern, on-the-go use, offering consumers clarity and control without the volatility commonly associated with liquid energy formats. From a market perspective, the oral pouch category is experiencing strong global growth as consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, portability, and format innovation.

The company also recently appointed Larry Latowsky as Executive Chairman, bringing experience from his tenure as President and CEO of Katz Group Canada, which operated over 1,500 pharmacy locations. Latowsky cited the clarity of Doseology's strategy and team quality as reasons for joining, stating confidence in building a durable platform and unlocking significant long-term value.

Doseology also recently granted 140,000 restricted share units and 210,000 performance share units to a director, with RSUs vesting in equal monthly increments over 36 months and PSUs vesting upon achievement of defined performance milestones.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Jamieson Wellness (TSX: JWEL) recently reported full-year 2025 revenue of $822.1 million, a 13.4% increase driven by 15.6% branded revenue growth across Canada, China, and the United States. The company's Jamieson Brands segment led performance with broad-based strength in all markets, while Youtheory delivered 20.2% revenue growth through e-commerce innovation and expanded traditional distribution.

"2025 was an outstanding year for Jamieson Wellness, driven by sustained global demand for our products and superior execution across every key market," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "As we look to 2026, consumers continue to prioritize their health and wellness, and we're well-positioned to meet them – across geographies, across channels, and across life stages."

The company issued 2026 guidance of $895-$935 million in consolidated revenue, representing 9-14% growth, with adjusted EBITDA of $174-$181 million. China revenue surged over 56% in 2025 as digital marketing deepened consumer engagement, while Jamieson's quality-focused marketing in Canada continued to outpace the broader vitamins and supplements market.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) recently reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales of $1.3 billion, up 6.3% year-over-year, with full-year 2025 net sales reaching $5.0 billion. Adjusted EBITDA exceeded guidance for both periods, and the company reduced its total leverage ratio to 2.8x by year-end while generating $333.3 million in net cash from operating activities.

"We exited 2025 with solid momentum, delivering Q4 and full-year net sales growth and adjusted EBITDA above guidance," said Stephan Gratziani, CEO of Herbalife. "Cristiano Ronaldo's investment in Pro2col reflects our shared ambition to scale personalized nutrition and wellness globally – uniting science, data, AI, innovation, and community to improve the health and performance of millions."

Cristiano Ronaldo invested $7.5 million for a 10% equity stake in Herbalife's Pro2col digital health platform, which launched its Beta 2.0 in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company issued 2026 guidance targeting net sales growth of 1-6% and adjusted EBITDA of $670-$710 million.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA) recently reported fiscal year 2025 net sales of $925.3 million, an 8% increase year-over-year, driven by a full-year contribution from Hiya children's wellness brand and expanding omnichannel distribution. Fourth quarter net sales reached $226.2 million, up 6% year-over-year and sequentially, with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.60 exceeding consensus estimates.

"We began to see signs of stabilization in active customer counts in our core nutritional business as net sales in this segment increased modestly sequentially, led by growth in key markets including mainland China, the United States and Canada," said Kevin Guest, Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences. "Meanwhile, our omnichannel brands, Hiya and Rise, posted solid year-over-year growth."

USANA's Rise Wellness brand tripled its sales in 2025 as distribution expanded into key retail outlets, with net sales outside the core nutritional business rising to 16% of consolidated revenue from approximately 1% in 2024. The company issued 2026 guidance of $925 million-$1.0 billion in net sales.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) recently announced the repurchase of all 2,935,227 shares held by the George K. Broady family for approximately $5.9 million at $2.00 per share, retiring roughly 25.5% of outstanding shares in a single negotiated transaction. The buyback was executed under the company's previously announced $70 million share repurchase program, with approximately $16 million remaining available for future repurchases.

"This privately negotiated transaction allows us to efficiently retire a large block of shares in a single, orderly transaction at an attractive price, addressing the perceived stock overhang and significantly reducing our shares outstanding," said Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends.

Following the transaction, Natural Health Trends has 8,577,848 shares outstanding and expects annual dividend requirements to decline by approximately $1.2 million. The company is a leading direct-selling and e-commerce wellness products company focused on personal care and nutritional supplements across global markets.

