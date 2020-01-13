Next Generation Retailer Revolve And Snap+Style Business (S+SB) Collaborate On The Power Of Personalization And Curation In Online Shopping For Launch Of S+SB On Microsoft Azure

REVOLVE continues its deep commitment to connecting with the customer through personalization and curation with S+SB's StyleWidget™, a digital platform for online and offline, one-to-one conversations between stylist and customer. Powering the conversations and curation of REVOLVE's Style Experts Ally & Ryan and their team of stylists, S+SB's StyleWidget accelerates the turnaround time for product and style recommendations by stylists by almost 50%. Boosted by Microsoft Azure, S+SB's powerful curation engine continues to fuel REVOLVE's online stylists with visual data and access to a detailed customer profile at their fingertips to elevate customer experience and engagement with every interaction.

Anna Jensen, Co-Founder of Snap+Style Business and Chief Brand Officer said, "Snap+Style Business is on an incredible trajectory of growth for 2020. Partnering with REVOLVE, one of retail's most dynamic lifestyle sites is an amazing moment for us. REVOLVE is taking personalization to the next level and our platform will only amplify their impact in ecommerce." She added, "Snap+Style Business enhances clienteling capabilities with a powerful combination of digitized conversations, visual curation and a stylist's editorial eye, in real time. Thanks to Microsoft Azure's capacity and flexibility, we are able to extend our client reach in the fashion and retail industries globally."

"We are excited to have integrated Snap+Style Business as a technology platform partner to enhance our customer personalization as we continue on our promise of premium customer service and experience," said Jennifer Fan, Director of Customer Retention at REVOLVE Group, Inc. "Powering our conversations and curation with Snap+Style Business' product suite enables our Style Experts to respond faster to our shoppers with more precise product recommendations, deepening the connection to our customers at each interaction."

"With the ever-changing demands of the evolving retail landscape, it is imperative for brands to connect with the customer on a far more personalized and intuitive way," said Keith Mercier, General Manager, Worldwide Retail and Consumer Goods at Microsoft Corp. "The journey to conversion and customer satisfaction is complex, and Microsoft Azure helps Snap+Style Business deliver its solutions at scale in the fashion and retail industries, and for our mutual customers allowing them to succeed at each interaction and transaction."

S+SB's platform reimagines retail and the customer's fashion journey at every touchpoint through digital innovation, human expertise and AI by empowering employees, from stylists to sales associates, with customer self-declared data, preferences, purchase history and predictive product recommendations all unified in real-time and enhanced by visual curation. Augmenting conversational commerce and building brand loyalty, S+SB amplifies clienteling through efficiencies in responsiveness and personalization with greater conversion rates and customer satisfaction. Stylists and sales associates are on the frontlines interfacing with customers in stores or online at any given moment, and empowered with technology and tools that capitalize on their knowledge, styling, service and selling capabilities in the moment when they have the customer's undivided attention will take retail intelligence to a higher personalized level than ever before.

ABOUT SNAP + STYLE BUSINESS, Inc.

Based in NYC and co-founded by Anna Jensen and Gary Myers in 2013, Snap+Style Business, is one of the fastest growing enterprise SaaS providers offering omnichannel retailers and brands enhanced capabilities for clienteling in-store, on the web or via mobile. Powering customer-centric conversations, Snap+Style Business's retail technology drives conversion and customer engagement through data and curation for a customized and personalized approach to selling and customer service. Offering low impact integrations to seamlessly integrate into existing systems and low-tech training to easily implement into day-to-day selling, Style+Snap Business streamlines solutions for driving sales and customer relationship management at digitally native or brick and mortar brands. Initially launched as a direct to consumer (DTC) app, Snap+Style Business has evolved into a multi-platform suite of software that includes CURATED CAMPAIGNS™, VISUAL MERCHANDISER™, SNAPBOX™, STYLIST AS A SERVICE™,

STYLEWIDGET™ and STYLEWIZ™ each providing the retail and fashion industry with enhanced, customized CRM tools from subscription boxes and mobile apps to email styling and a team of on-call stylists, all with one provider. Counting renowned global retail and fashion sites such as Cosabella, ELOQUII Guess, Michael Kors, REVOLVE, and Shinola among other notable brands as current clients, Snap+Style Business is poised to expand its network in the fashion and e-commerce marketplace. In 2019, Snap+Style Business entered into a strategic technology partnership with Mi9 for further growth into the home sector. Visit Snapandstylebusiness.com for more information and a demonstration.

ABOUT REVOLVE GROUP, INC. Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of full-price premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

