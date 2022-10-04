Next Generation Sequencing Market Size to Grow by USD 2.47 billion with Expected YOY of 11.77% in 2022 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next generation sequencing market size is set to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2021 to 2025, according to Technavio. Our report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the next generation sequencing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors plan their research and development cost and enhance their offerings during the forecast period. For more analysis on Vendor Offerings Read Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2021-2025

Next Generation Sequencing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Consumables



Equipment

The next generation sequencing market share growth by the consumables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances, repeat purchase of consumables such as kits and reagents, and growing demand for target enrichment kits will continue to propel the demand for consumables in the market. The segment has contributed significantly to the market due to the repetitive purchase of a broad range of next generation sequencing consumables for different testing purposes.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The advent of next generation sequencing has reduced the cost of genome sequencing, an essential step in a gene expression study, which increased the demand for early diagnosis for diseases such as cancer in the region. This will facilitate the next generation sequencing market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions Read Free Sample Report

Next Generation Sequencing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the next generation sequencing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers next generation sequencing such as Whole Transcriptome RNA Seq and others.

Eurofins Scientific SE - The company offers next generation sequencing such as Genome sequencing and more.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company offers next generation sequencing for wide range of clinical research application.

Illumina Inc. - The company offers next generation sequencing named Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) Technology.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - The company offers next generation sequencing assay named GeneSeq. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio Read Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas :

Next Generation Sequencing Market Size

Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends

Next Generation Sequencing Market Industry Analysis

The increased utilization of next generation sequencing methods as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Lack of clinical validation on direct-to-consumer genetic tests is may threaten the growth of the market.

Next Generation Sequencing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist next generation sequencing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the next generation sequencing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the next generation sequencing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of next generation sequencing market vendors

Next Generation Sequencing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.77% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

