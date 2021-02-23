Next Generation Sequencing Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Feb 23, 2021, 04:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next generation sequencing market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 14.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. As researchers are continuously unlocking the genetic diversity, the development of targeted therapies is on the rise. These therapies are targeted towards narrow populations of patients that have specific or rare genomic biomarkers. Therefore, this is expected to increase the utilization of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology for targeted therapies.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The oncology application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and will retain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the development and launch of targeted gene panels for oncology
- Companies like Myriad Genetics, Inc., through its myRisk product, offer genetic testing to identify people who may be at a higher risk of developing certain cancers in the future
- The high utility of NGS technology in the identification of coronavirus strains is expected to drive the infectious diseases segment with the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028
- Sequencing was the largest revenue-generating workflow segment in 2020 due to the introduction of novel, portable sequencers as a result of high competition
- In addition, owing to the expected increase in adoption and usage of WGS, sequencing is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period
- The clinical research end-use segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the utility of NGS technology and the support of key players for Covid-19 research is responsible for the segment growth
- For instance, in January 2021, to support the Covid-19 surveillance and research, Thermo Fisher Scientific extended its SARS-CoV-2 GlobalAccess Sequencing Program to offer additional units of Ion GeneStudio S5 sequencer and Ion Torrent Genexus System at a subsidized rate
- North America was the largest regional market owing to significant developments in the fields of companion diagnostics, personalized medicine, and NGS
- Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to the expansion of the molecular diagnostics field and high investments by global and local players in the Asian countries
- For instance, in January 2021, Crown Bioscience, Inc.; a U.S.-based platform technology innovator; launched NGS panel services at its Center of Translational Science in Suzhou, China
Read 328 page research report with ToC on "Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing), By Application (Oncology, Consumer Genomics), By Workflow, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/next-generation-sequencing-market
Simplification in the NGS workflow coupled with the continued price reductions in instruments as well as reagents is attributed to the increasing adoption of this technology. The cost of sequencing the human genome has reduced from USD 100 million to less than USD 1,000 in less than two decades. Moreover, enhancement in the bioinformatics capabilities will lead to broadening of NGS adoption at the low- and high-throughput ends of the research market.
Several companies are engaged in the innovation of long-read sequencing technologies, which will augment the research as well as clinical application sets. The growing automation in the pre- & post-sequencing protocols, and data analysis is also driving the market. The utilization of novel platforms for the development of personalized medicine at a genetic level is also a significant factor, which is expected to boost the demand for NGS over the forecast period.
Grand View Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing market on the basis of technology, application, workflow, end-use, and region:
- NGS Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- WGS
- Whole Exome Sequencing
- Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
- DNA-based
- RNA-based
- NGS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Oncology
- Diagnostics and Screening
- Oncology Screening
- Sporadic Cancer
- Inherited Cancer
- Companion Diagnostics
- Other Diagnostics
- Research Studies
- Clinical Investigation
- Infectious Diseases
- Inherited Diseases
- Idiopathic Diseases
- Non-Communicable/Other Diseases
- Reproductive Health
- NIPT
- Aneuploidy
- Microdeletions
- PGT
- Newborn Genetic Screening
- Single Gene Analysis
- HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
- Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
- Agrigenomics & Forensics
- Consumer Genomics
- NGS Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Pre-Sequencing
- NGS Library Preparation Kits
- Semi-automated Library Preparation
- Automated Library Preparation
- Clonal Amplification
- Sequencing
- NGS Data Analysis
- NGS Primary Data Analysis
- NGS Secondary Data Analysis
- NGS Tertiary Data Analysis
- NGS End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Academic Research
- Clinical Research
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharma & Biotech Entities
- Other Users
- NGS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
List of Key Players of Next Generation Sequencing Market
- Illumina
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Genomatix GmbH
- PierianDx
- DNASTAR, Inc.
- Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH
- Perkin Elmer, Inc.
- BGI
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market – The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 892.61 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.70% from 2021 to 2028.
- U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market – U.S. clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is anticipated to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2024. Applications of NGS platform for clinical oncology are expected to grow at a steady pace under the influence of increasing adoption of NGS platforms in oncology R&D coupled with rising incidents of cancer.
- Consumer Genomics Market – The global consumer genomics market size is projected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2019 to 2025.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article