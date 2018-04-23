Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Global Market 2018-2023 to Grow at a CAGR of 20.21%

Next generation sequencing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.21%, to grow from US$4.374 billion in 2017 to US$13.198 billion by 2023.

The global demand for next-generation sequencing (NGS) products and services is highly driven by an increase in the application of NGS, technological advancement in NGS technology, increase in genome mapping programs, and surge in collaborations and partnerships resulting in high investments in R&D in NGS technology.

The efficient replacement of traditional technologies (microarrays), cost efficiency, speed and accuracy of technology along with the rise in the application in drug discovery will aid to the global next-generation sequencing demand growth over next five years.

However, lack of skilled professionals, interpretation of complex data, and legal and ethical issues are expected to hinder the NGS market growth.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Roche Holding AG, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beijing Genomics Institute, GATC Biotech AG, and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. among others.

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET BY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

5.1. Sequencing Systems

5.2. Consumables

5.3. Software

5.4. Sequencing Services and Analysis



6. NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. Sequencing by Synthesis

6.2. ION Torrent Sequencing

6.3. Nanopore Sequencing

6.4. Others



7. NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Agriculture and Animal Research

7.2. Biomarker Discovery

7.3. Drug Discovery

7.4. Diagnostics

7.5. Precision Medicine



8. NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.2. South America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

9.4. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Roche Holding AG

10.2. Agilent Technologies

10.3. Illumina, Inc.

10.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.5. Macrogen, Inc.

10.6. Beijing Genomics Institute

10.7. Qiagen

10.8. DNASTAR

10.9. GATC Biotech AG

10.10. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

