Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Poised to Hit $42.25 Billion by 2033: Key Drivers Behind the Surge - Latest Study by Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation sequencing market size is anticipated to reach USD 42.25 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2025 to 2033. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced genomic research, ongoing technological advancements in sequencing platforms, and, crucially, the rising adoption of NGS in clinical diagnostics. This technology revolutionizes disease diagnosis and monitoring by offering precise, rapid, and comprehensive genomic insights. Its clinical application is particularly notable in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), which provides early and accurate detection of chromosomal abnormalities, and in extensive use for rare disease diagnosis, carrier screening, and oncology-based testing, where identifying genetic mutations is vital for targeted therapy and disease management.

Technological innovation stands as a significant driver propelling the next-generation sequencing (NGS) market growth, with continuous advancements in sequencing platforms, such as whole genome sequencing (WGS), whole exome sequencing (WES), and targeted sequencing, significantly enhancing the technology's accuracy, speed, and scalability. These innovations, which have reduced sequencing costs and turnaround times, are being complemented by the development of portable, automated, and high-throughput systems, including benchtop and nanopore-based platforms, making genomic analysis more accessible for decentralized testing. Furthermore, the integration of AI-driven bioinformatics tools and cloud-based data analysis platforms is simplifying complex data interpretation and enabling real-time, large-scale analysis, ultimately expanding the practical applications of NGS across research and clinical domains such as personalized medicine, epidemiology, and drug development, thus cementing technological advancement as a key market growth driver.

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is propelled by a confluence of factors, starting with a high degree of technological innovation, which includes ongoing advances in single-cell, long-read sequencing, and AI-driven data analysis, exemplified by product launches like Roche's SBX sequencing technology with Xpandomer chemistry in February 2025, which enhances accuracy, speed, and clinical utility while reducing costs. This innovation is closely linked to product expansion, as companies continually launch new platforms, portable sequencers, and advanced bioinformatics tools to enhance workflow efficiency and meet diverse clinical and research needs. Furthermore, significant merger and acquisition (M&A) activity is fueling market growth and consolidation, allowing leading players to expand their technological capabilities and geographic reach; a notable example is Illumina's June 2025 agreement to acquire SomaLogic to improve its multi-omics capabilities. Crucial to broad adoption are regulatory frameworks which ensure the safety and efficacy of NGS-based assays, as increasing approvals from bodies like the FDA build confidence and facilitate integration into routine clinical practice. Finally, regional expansion into emerging markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America is driving significant growth by leveraging improving healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives for genomic research, allowing companies to diversify their customer base and sustain long-term market growth worldwide.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Report Highlights:

Based on product, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

Based on technology, the targeted sequencing and resequencing segment held the largest revenue share of 48.46% in 2024.

Based on application, the consumer genomics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on workflow, the sequencing segment held the highest market share of 64.10% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the clinical research segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the next-generation sequencing market based on technology, product, workflow, end use, and region:

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

WGS

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

DNA-based



RNA-based

Others

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Platform

Sequencing



Data Analysis

Consumables

Sample Preparation



Target Enrichment



Others

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Oncology Diagnostics and Screening Oncology Screening Sporadic Cancer Inherited Cancer Companion Diagnostics Other Diagnostics Research Studies



Clinical Investigation Infectious Diseases Inherited Diseases Idiopathic Diseases Non-Communicable/Other Diseases

Reproductive Health NIPT Aneuploidy Microdeletions



PGT



Newborn Genetic Screening



Single Gene Analysis

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Pre-Sequencing

Nucleic Acid Extraction



Library Preparation

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis



NGS Primary Data Analysis



NGS Secondary Data Analysis



NGS Tertiary Data Analysis

Next Generation Sequencing Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other Users

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Next Generation Sequencing Market

Illumina

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PacBio

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Revvity, Inc.

Merck KGaA

BGI

