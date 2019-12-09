Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Workflow, by Application, by End-Use And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Workflow (Automated Library Preparation), by Application, by End-Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market size is expected to reach USD 5.80 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.19% over the forecast period according to a new report. Development of companion diagnostics and personalized medicine is expected to enhance the adoption of next-generation sequencing protocols in clinical practice. NGS technology is widely applicable in theranostics domain thus leading to growth in NGS sample preparation market.



In addition, an increase in sequencing capacity and speed has led to a rise in demand for high-throughput NGS sample handling solutions. Therefore, key players are focused on the development of automated platforms for sample preparation for next-generation sequencing.



For instance, the Bravo NGS manufactured by Agilent Technologies, Inc. efficiently automates library preparation for NGS implementation and reduces the overall time of the process. A laboratory technician can use Bravo NGS to prepare whole genome libraries for nearly 1,000 samples every week. The system also reduces variability by nearly 39% as compared to other manual methods.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

• Semi-automated library preparation segment dominated the workflow segment in 2018 and is projected to remain on the top in terms of revenue generation in the coming years

• Combination of automated and manual approaches for library preparation is attributed to the highest share of the segment

• Market entities are engaged in strategic partnerships to develop library preparation protocols on semi-automated technologies

• For instance, Illumina partnered with Hamilton Company for developing automated and semi-automated library preparation platform. The automation of preliminary steps aid in the reduction of sample handling time

• Oncology was the largest and consumer genomics was the fastest-growing application segment from 2018 to 2025

• Introduction of targeted gene panels for cancerous cells is expected to drive demand for efficient sample handling solutions in the coming years

• Illumina is constantly working towards the development of next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions for cancer diagnostics.

• The company has partnered with some of the leading biotechnology firms to develop companion diagnostics targeting cancer

• For instance, Illumina partnered with Loxo Oncology in April 2018 to develop NGS-based pan-cancer companion diagnostic solutions for solid tumors

• Similarly, continuous introduction of novel solutions for consumer genomics is driving growth in the NGS sample preparation market

• Companies such as 23andMe, Color Genomics, Helix, and Counsyl are active players in the consumer genomics segment

• Clinical research segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years

• Rising adoption of sequencing associated CLIA waived diagnostic tests among these end-users is anticipated to boost growth

• Although U.S. accounted for the largest share on the current market scenario, potential opportunities offered by emerging nations is attributive to the fastest growth rate of Asia Pacific region

• China and India are expected to witness substantial penetration in the coming years with respect to implementation of biotechnological advances

• Agilent Technologies.; BGI; Biomatters Ltd.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Congenica Ltd; DNASTAR; Eurofins Scientific; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Foundation Medicine; Genomatix GmbH; Illumina; Macrogen; Myriad Genetics; Oxford Nanopore Technologies; Pacific Biosciences of California; Partek Incorporated; Perkin Elmer; PierianDx; QIAGEN; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the prominent participants operating in this market

• These companies are working towards the development of novel products and workflows that can help ease the bottlenecks associated with the integration of sequencing in clinical medicine



