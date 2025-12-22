Next-generation Sequencing Services Market worth $8.77 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The report Next-generation Sequencing Services Market is projected to grow from USD 3.80 billion in 2025 and to reach 8.77 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period.

Next-generation Sequencing Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2030

2025–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 3.80 billion

USD 3.80 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.77 billion

USD 8.77 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 18.2%

Next-generation Sequencing Services Market Trends & Insights:

By region, the next-generation sequencing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The area is highly conducive to the next-generation sequencing services market due to the advanced healthcare and research infrastructure, significant public and private funding for precision-medicine and genomics initiatives, and the dominant presence of the major NGS technology and service providers that work closely with hospitals, reference laboratories, and large population-health programs to stimulate NGS testing adoption.

By application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, agriculture & animal research, and other applications. Diagnostics is the most rapidly expanding use in the NGS services market. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rapid expansion of outsourced sequencing for oncologic profiling, hereditary disease testing, rare disease workups, and infectious disease surveillance in routine clinical practice. Additional growth is supported by increasing drug reimbursement for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), an increasing demand for faster turnaround and clinically reportable results, and the steady rise of companion diagnostic-linked testing in cancer care.

By workflow, the NGS services market is segmented into presequencing, sequencing, and data analysis. The sequencing segment had the highest revenue share, supporting the idea that it plays the most crucial role in creating the initial genomic data, which serves as the foundation for downstream analysis and interpretation. The segment continues to attract new users due to continuous innovations in read length, accuracy, throughput, and runtime across a wide range of fields, including oncology, rare disease testing, reproductive health, infectious disease surveillance, and large-scale population genomics projects.

Significant factors driving the growth of the next-generation sequencing services market include the increasing use of precision medicine and genomics, as well as the rise of multi-omics research. To deliver more robust, scalable, and cost-efficient outsourced sequencing solutions tailored to diverse clinical and research requirements, major players in the global next-generation sequencing services market are increasing their investments in specialized sequencing assays, automation, and integrated bioinformatics. These initiatives are helping academic, biopharma, and clinical centres in the US make whole-genome, exome, transcriptome, oncology, and liquid biopsy services more accessible for laboratory research and clinical trials, while also allowing emerging genomics hubs and large population genomics programs to rely on external service providers rather than build in-house sequencing capabilities infrastructure.

The sequencing segment accounted for the dominant share in 2024.

By service type, the next-generation sequencing services market is divided into sequencing services, pre-sequencing services, bioinformatics services, and NGS platform services. In 2024, sequencing-led services remained at the forefront; this dominance is largely volume-driven, with service providers running high-throughput projects for oncology, rare disease, reproductive health, and surveillance.

The diagnostics application segment is estimated to be the largest and register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030 in the NGS services market.

By application, the next-generation sequencing services market is divided into diagnostics, drug discovery and development, agriculture & animal research, and other applications. The diagnostics application segment dominated the market in 204, reflecting heavy testing demand from oncology, hereditary disease, and infectious disease workflows. Growth is being driven by the routine use of tumor profiling and comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), as well as the steady rise in companion diagnostics tied to targeted therapies.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region in the global NGS services market during the forecast period.

By country, the Asia Pacific next-generation sequencing services market is divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. China is emerging as the key growth engine, driven by high clinical testing volumes, a robust network of large hospitals and reference labs, and the rapid scale-up of outsourced sequencing for oncology, rare diseases, and infectious disease surveillance. Growth is also aided by the expansion of biopharma R&D and trial genomics, which drives repeat demand for sequencing and analysis.

Top Companies in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market:



The Top Companies in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), among others.

