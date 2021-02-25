Next Generation Super Gaussian Athermal AWG for 200Gbps Data Transmission Capacity Supporting Cable TV Network Operations

LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POINTek, Inc., a global leader and provider of high performance athermal AWGs announced launching of next generation Ultrawide Broadband Athermal AWG (AAWG) product family including Super Gaussian AAWG. POINTek's new Super Gaussian AAWGs are designed to support 200Gbps data transmission with exceptionally low insertion loss and wider passband characteristics different from conventional AAWGs and this new product is based on a new IP optical packaging technology capitalizing on previous registered athermalization patents.

POINTek claims that the new Super Gaussian AAWGs go beyond metro WDM network applications, extending suitably to cable TV networks. Today's Cable TV industry accommodate Coherent Optics devices as seen in recent specifications of Point-to-Point Coherent Optics P2P Coherent Optics Architecture Specification P2PCO-SP-ARCH-I02-190311 and Point-to-Point Coherent Optics Physical Layer 2.0 Specification P2PCO-SP-PHYv2.0-I02-200501 issued by CableLabs. The Super Gaussian AAWGs will sufficiently support the use of P2P Coherent Optics in the cable TV network for the 200Gbps data rate. Specifically, DWDM filter loss was posted 11dB for the 200Gbps DP-QPSK modulation data rate transmission over the dual optical fiber link. The specification depicts the Link Budget of 9.3dB with a projected reach distance of 37.2 Km (assuming optimal fiber loss of 0.25dB/Km). This distance could be shortened drastically not only by the real cable environments with less optimal fiber loss but also by the additional optical components such as DCM or switch. The saving of 6dB for the link budget on POINTek's low insertion loss Super Gaussian AAWG translates into an increase of 24Km additional reach, doubling the total distance reach. Therefore, POINTek's new AAWG is quite suitable for high-speed coherent optics-based technology solution and it meets today's broadband data consumption and delivery in situ.

"Our Super Gaussian AAWG represents the Unique Selling Proposition (USP) points of product differentiation for AWG-based optical devices. Our product strategy differs from competitors where they focus on "low price" with some measured risk in reliability and operational instability. Unlike our competitors, we design and make our devices to satisfy a long operational lifetime with our optical packaging technology backed by athermalization IPs, providing our customer with a highly reliable, truly commercial grade product," according to Dr. Donald Yu, CMO of POINTek, operating from Los Angeles, California. Yu explains that the strong and enduring reliability of our AAWG products over all range of environmental conditions constitutes the single most important USP of product strategy, and this strategy was built into all individual AWG devices from brick to chassis, offering the world's highest performance AAWGs. "Now, we have refined our optical packaging know-hows to the Super Gaussian AAWG level of performance," Yu adds. POINTek not only sharpened its optical packaging technology but also made it for Company's distinct USP points in producing high performance AAWGs with following features and characteristics:

All AAWG products are different, and POINTek's AAWG are 100% passive and individually customized. Every AWG vendor seeks specific discrimination solutions, but POINTek's optical packaging technique not only enables the company to manufacture all types of customized AAWGs but also refines its athermalization technology one level high, well suited for ultra-wide broadband with low insertion loss. "No commercial AAWG with both 0.55nm FWHM and 2.5dB low insertion loss is available from any AWG vendor on the markets today. Our AAWG is effectively a new class of AAWG called Super Gaussian AAWG," says Dr. T.H. Rhee, CEO of POINTek. "We meet customer's unique operational environment optimally. For example, we can provide our Super Gaussian AAWG with a small form factor package for those customers who require the limited installation space," Rhee adds. POINTek's Super Gaussian AAWG offers a timely and appropriate solution to cable TV's high-speed 200Gbps data delivery.

About POINTek, Inc.

Launched in 2000 with the goal of developing cutting edge Planar Optical Waveguide Technology, POINTek has become a global leader in the following two decades since its establishment, providing top-quality high performance athermal AWGs. POINTek specializes in packaging and manufacturing AAWG based DWDM optical device products.

