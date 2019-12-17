Next Generation Technologies Enabling High Performance Diagnostic Device

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Convergence Driving High Performance DiagnosticsThe healthcare industry is evidencing a significant paradigm shift with the advent of smart technologies associated with other fields of research that are remarkably empowering advanced diagnostics. When looking through innovations in the fields of nanotechnology, robotics, and three-dimensional (3D) (bio)printing, as well as, a myriad of advancements in information and communication (ICT) technologies, smart devices, and virtual reality approaches, the concept of high performance diagnostics devices takes a broader meaning.Adjacent Technologies Empowering Medical Devices DevelopmentAdjacent technologies, such as nanotechnologies and advanced biosensors, are dramatically impacting the creation of new diagnostics devices. Smart implantable healthcare devices, intelligent sensors, autonomous pacemakers, retinal implants and hearing aids are just a few examples of innovative, science driven, high performance medical diagnostics devices. This fact is as well true for advancements in medical equipment, including surgical tools, smart textiles, and monitoring dressings. Advent of Novel Computing Assisted Medical RobotsRobotic science, including surgical robots and other computer-assisted electromechanical devices are designed to be used in robotically-assisted surgeries, thus overcoming the limitations of open and invasive surgeries. Digital innovations allowing smart communications, connected health and data management, are driving medicine into the age of healthcare democratization, empowering at the same time, patients, physicians, caregivers and hospitals, as never before.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834052/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

