NEXT GENERATION TELEHEALTH PLATFORM LAUNCHES, COMBINING MEDICATIONS AND PERSONALIZED SUPPLEMENTS

A New Era of Tailored Health: Personalized Health Rx Bridges Immediate Health Goals with Long-Term Wellness

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized Health Rx™ (PHRx), a new direct-to-consumer telehealth platform under the parent brand Persona 3.0 and sister company to Persona™ Nutrition, opened its digital doors today with a mission to redefine personalized whole-body health. By combining science-backed weight-loss medications, customized nutritional support, and board-certified doctor guidance, PHRx is pioneering a new standard in holistic health solutions. The platform's initial focus is on addressing weight loss and weight management—one of the most urgent health challenges in the U.S.—while laying the groundwork for expanded health services.

"At its core, Personalized Health Rx is enabling individuals to receive personalized solutions that address immediate goals like weight loss while creating a foundation for whole-body wellness," said Jason Brown, founder and CEO of Personalized Health Rx. "Our approach combines GLP-1 medications with tailored nutritional support, delivered seamlessly to fit into everyday life. As we grow, we'll expand to include programs that tackle other critical health concerns to help individuals achieve lasting wellness."

PHRx offers a fully integrated program that includes:

Effective GLP-1 Medications : FDA-approved and compounded medications, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, prescribed and overseen by board-certified doctors via telehealth consultations.

Telehealth Convenience : Easy access to board-certified doctors and nutritionists for screening, prescriptions, follow-ups, and ongoing support through a secure, user-friendly platform.

: Easy access to board-certified doctors and nutritionists for screening, prescriptions, follow-ups, and ongoing support through a secure, user-friendly platform. One-on-One Counseling : Nutritionist support by Persona Nutrition to complement everyone's treatment plan, addressing metabolic health, weight management, overall nutrition and drug nutrient interactions.

: Nutritionist support by Persona Nutrition to complement everyone's treatment plan, addressing metabolic health, weight management, overall nutrition and drug nutrient interactions. Natural Alternatives: Unlike other platforms, PHRx suggests Personalized Nutrition supplement-based solutions for individuals who do not qualify for GLP-1 prescriptions or as further support for those that do qualify.

Simplified, Accessible Care

Getting started with PHRx is simple:

Complete a brief online health assessment through their telehealth platform. Receive a personalized treatment plan with medications and best-in-quality nutritional supplements designed for each unique health profile. Access ongoing support from board-certified doctors and nutritionists to stay on track and achieve goals at no additional cost.

Available nationwide, PHRx offers clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees, ensuring individuals can focus on their journey without financial surprises. To learn more about PHRx or to become a customer, visit www.personalizedhealthrx.com.

About Personalized Health Rx

Personalized Health Rx (PHRx) is a telehealth platform with a mission to redefine personalized care by helping individuals achieve their immediate health goals and build a foundation for long-term wellness. PHRx integrates medications, like GLP-1s, personalized supplements, and expert telehealth support to deliver whole body, sustainable results. Founded under the Persona 3.0 family and sister brand to Persona™ Nutrition, PHRx is creating a pathway to long-term vitality for everyone. Visit PersonalizedHealthRx.com to learn more.

SOURCE Personalized Health Rx