Next Generation Training at Payroll Leaders Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Payroll Association will provide next-generation training to leaders and future leaders in payroll at its Payroll Leaders Conference, being held in person from September 13-15 in Las Vegas, NV.

In addition, the Payroll Prism award recipients will be announced. Chosen from innovative payroll departments that exhibit best practices in shared services, technology, management, processes, and overall best practices, previous companies recognized with Prism awards include Lowes, Ingersoll-Rand, Smithfield Foods, and Pacific Bell.

The Payroll Leaders Conference trains aspiring leaders in payroll new leadership competencies, providing fresh perspectives to lead successful teams in an increasingly dynamic world. The conference is invaluable for payroll professionals in a management role who want to increase their leadership skills and professionals who aspire to be leaders within their organization.

The in-person conference will feature dynamic keynotes from Hall of Fame speaker Pegine and the Executive Director of Global Payroll at Analog Devices, De Ann Doonan, CPP. Attendees at PLC will attend one of four transformational certificate programs:

The Strategic Leadership Certificate Program

Managing Payroll Operations Across the Globe

Payroll OMG – Optimization, Management & Growth

Government/Public Sector Payroll Certificate Program

The Payroll Leaders Conference is being hosted at MEET Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas. The conference is APA's first in-person event since 2019. Visit the APA online to view the full conference agenda.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

