Next Glass Acquires Craft Beverage Technology Solution, Oznr (Formerly CraftCellr)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Glass, a leading global provider of software to the beverage alcohol industry, today announced the acquisition of craft beverage technology solution, Oznr, formerly known as CraftCellr. Oznr partners with craft beverage producers and retailers, including Perennial Artisan Ales, 3 Sons Brewing Co., and Creature Comforts Brewing Co., to manage their day-to-day operations for to-go sales, memberships, can/bottle release pre-sales, and random draws for high demand releases. Brands under the Next Glass umbrella, such as Untappd and BeerAdvocate, will leverage Oznr's direct to consumer technology for the craft beverage industry. Next Glass will invest in team and product expansions to support the continued evolution of Oznr's industry leading solution.

Oznr was founded in 2017 by Eric Thelen, Dharmesh Patel, and Colin Gray with the goal of creating a leading direct-to-consumer software system that successfully connected breweries and consumers through a mobile marketplace. The Oznr platform allows breweries to alert beer enthusiasts of upcoming craft beer releases for pre-orders and creates a seamless process for managing taproom releases and memberships. The Atlanta-based company saw quick traction as a graduate of the online Y Combinator Startup School in 2018 and, most recently, was named a Top Atlanta Startup to Watch in 2020.

"The connection between brewers and the beer enthusiasts supporting them is the very soul of our industry. Through this acquisition, we'll be able to deliver a service to our Untappd and BeerAdvocate communities they've been requesting for years," said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass. "Beyond the great product, in Oznr's founding team, we're adding individuals who are passionate about this industry to our company, which was an important consideration during our discussions."

Untappd for Business serves nearly 4,000 breweries globally with menu publishing software. Virtually every U.S. brewery and nearly 12,500 international breweries maintain their Untappd brewery pages. With integrations between Oznr and the Untappd and BeerAdvocate platforms, brewers will be able to connect directly with consumers to share special bottle releases and attract new enthusiasts to their membership programs. These integrations are a key component of the Next Glass mission to advance the global beverage industry through innovative technology.

"Since the inception of the platform our goal has been to help breweries engage with their consumers in a meaningful way. That goal aligns perfectly with the mission of Next Glass, and it's for that reason that we are so excited to join this team," said Eric Thelen, CEO of Oznr. "We're looking forward to collaborating with the industry leading experts that make up the Next Glass family to take Oznr to the next level."

For more information on Oznr, see the website here - Oznr.com

About Next Glass

Founded in 2013, Next Glass develops software and creates experiences that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. Its award-winning Untappd mobile application and BeerAdvocate website are used by millions of beer enthusiasts around the world and its menu publishing software tool, Untappd for Business, enables venues to streamline publication and promotion of their beer, wine, cocktail, and food menus. The Company's recently-introduced Untappd Marketplace enables alcohol resellers to streamline ordering of beer, wine, and spirits from wholesalers and self-distributing breweries. The Company recently established its Live! division in late-2019 to produce world class festivals and events for the Untappd and BeerAdvocate communities. For more information, please visit:

www.untappd.com

www.untappd.com/business

www.beeradvocate.com

www.untappd.tv

About Oznr

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Oznr is a leader in direct to consumer technology for the craft beverage industry. Oznr partners with craft breweries, distilleries, and meaderies across 18 states to manage their day-to-day operations for memberships, can/bottle release pre-sales, and event ticketing. For more information, please visit:

www.oznr.com

